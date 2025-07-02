DolCas Biotech develops concentrated fish collagen chocolate bar to boost skin health and joint mobility
DolCas Biotech LLC, a key player in nutraceutical ingredients, has developed a method to infuse marine collagen tripeptides into a chocolate bar.
Morikol is a marine collagen tripeptide formula that merges wellness with indulgence. Tripeptides are clinically proven to support skin and joint health at industry-low doses.
The company flags that Morikol is non-GMO, sustainable, allergen-friendly, and completely free of any fishy aroma or flavor, making it a perfect candidate for expansion into functional foods.
It delivers the clinically validated lowest-dose pure marine tripeptides that go undetected in chocolate. Each square (about 8g) contains 1g of Morikol, an ultra-low-molecular weight of fish collagen tripeptide with clinically validated effectiveness at this uniquely minimal dose.
Functional foods
DolCas Biotech says that Morikol can seamlessly integrate concentrated collagen into milk, dark, or white chocolate. It does so without affecting the flavor, aroma, or texture.
It boasts an abundant content of functional three-amino-acid sequenced tripeptides composed of glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. These structures, known as “GPH,” have been shown to stimulate collagen generation and the synthesis of the hyaluronic acid and ceramide enzymes essential for maintaining the skin barrier and cell membrane structure.
“Most collagen ingredients come in 5g-10g doses,” says K. G. Rao, founder and CEO of DolCas Biotech. “Morikol‘s low concentration of the bioactive component makes it ideal for innovative delivery formats.”
“One square of chocolate can now deliver a full clinical dose of collagen peptides, whether for beauty-from-within or joint comfort, and still satisfy the most discerning chocolate lover’s palate.”
“Our ‘less is more’ collagen concept is transforming how people experience wellness by bringing a touch of sensory joy to the routine of supplementing with collagen.”
Skin health & joint mobility
DolCas’ Morikol fish collagen is a fine, concentrated powder that is odorless, neutral in flavor, and highly soluble. This advancement breaks away from the conventional and often inconvenient need for bulky collagen powders. It offers consumers an indulgent alternative to capsules or pills in alignment with modern preferences.
“This is the only fish collagen clinically studied to deliver measurable benefits for skin health at a daily 1g dose, or for joint mobility at a 2g daily dose,” adds Rao.
In one clinical trial conducted on 53 women, a daily intake of 1g Morikol over 12 weeks resulted in substantial improvements in skin elasticity and dermal hydration and elicited visible skin benefits, along with protection from sun-induced aging.
Overall, the group taking Morikol showed a 10.5-fold greater improvement in wrinkle visual scores compared to the placebo group at 12 weeks. These benefits were already beginning to show after six weeks of intake, particularly around the cheeks and crow’s feet.
In another 10-week clinical study conducted on 64 participants complaining of mild knee pain, a 2g daily dose of Morikol reduced fluid build-up around the joints. It was also found to mitigate knee cracking and pain.
Previous lab and animal assessments have demonstrated the direct uptake of Morikol’s tripeptides across the intestinal barrier and into the bloodstream intact through PEPT1 transporters, owing to its unique hydrolyzed enzyme formulation.
These tripeptides have also been shown to increase the mRNA expression of collagen production in a cell study.
“Morikol’s piscine tripeptides are designed to reach vulnerable and damaged sites of the skin, bone, and tendons where it activates osteoblasts and fibroblasts, in turn helping promote collagen synthesis, boosting bone and connective tissue integrity as well as keeping joints lubricated,” says Rao.
“Our full spectrum, clean label collagen offers a turn-key opportunity to elevate chocolate products into the wellness arena, without compromising on their classic treats’ flavor and the enjoyment of snacking.”
Morikol is kosher and halal certified and meets stringent quality standards.