Food Matters Live Rotterdam: Sustainable food innovation and nutrition in the spotlight
Food Matters Live is hosting an event in Rotterdam (September 23-24, 2025), where industry professionals will gather to discuss key themes, including sustainable food and nutrition.
Making its European debut, the show features leading players from the international F&B industry showcasing new product development and discussing innovation pipelines.
“Food Matters Live centers around the business of product development. Our core themes are food innovation, positive nutrition, and sustainable sourcing to support NPD. Our audience, therefore, is made up of NPD, R&D, technical, and innovation professionals working within teams. These professionals are working for manufacturers, brands, foodservice, and retailers,” says Food Matters Live managing director, Briony Mansell-Lewis.
“The content is tailored to the needs of our audience. UK colleagues share many of the same challenges as our European community: sustainability, affordability, sustainable nutrition, supply chain issues, and the need to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers.”
“However, the content is shaped to reflect the differences in both regions, including differences in regulations, nutrition, health claims, priorities, and category differences.”
Women’s health, regulation and NPD
Honing in on the content sessions, Mansell-Lewis adds that ingredient innovation to support cross-category sustainable and nutritious food innovation, consumer insights and trends, and the protein space will also be main themes at the event.
“Ingredient innovation to support positive nutrition — from health claims and fortification to key consumer trends such as gut health, GLP-1, women’s health, and more. Wrapped up in all of this, of course, are sustainable ingredients and sourcing to support sustainable NPD, so we focus on regulations, upcycling innovation, and the regulatory environment supporting this,” she adds.
Several keynote speakers are on the lineup, and show organizers are planning sessions with a Nestlé executive and an IFF director of Innovation for Health and Wellness.
“We look forward to bringing Food Matters Live to Rotterdam, connecting the community, and seeing the collaborations and opportunities flourish.”