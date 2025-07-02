Cargill bolsters climate goals with energy and waste investments in cocoa supply chain
Cargill has announced a series of investments targeting carbon emissions and food waste in its global cocoa supply chain. The upgrades span renewable energy, sustainable logistics, and smart infrastructure, aiming to increase the efficiency of West African cocoa-origin countries that supply to European processing hubs.
For example, the company repurposes discarded cocoa shells to fuel biomass boilers in Côte d’Ivoire. In Ghana, solar plants support production, and new ISO tanks are replacing disposable packaging, potentially reducing up to 100 metric tons of waste each month.
The US multinational notes that once the beans and semi-finished cocoa products arrive in Europe, they become part of a “fully integrated” logistics network, including solar warehouses and electric barges used for transportation. The company estimates that this eliminates 190,000 kg of CO₂ emissions yearly.
Once processed, the cocoa shells are reused to power the company’s biomass boiler in Amsterdam, which will cut emissions by 19,000 metric tons annually. According to Cargill, the site records a 90% reduction in carbon emissions overall per year.
“Sustainability isn’t a single project — it’s how we operate,” says Emiel van Dijk, managing director of Cocoa & Chocolate Europe and West Africa. “From circular waste reuse to renewable transport and clean energy, we’re showing that climate action can scale, without compromise.”
The agribusiness player says it delivers its semi-furnished cocoa products to its European chocolate processing sites using renewable fuel and short sea shipping. This aims to support the company-wide target of reducing supply chain emissions by 30% per ton of product by 2030.
Van Dijk says Cargill’s supply chain operations are an example of sustainability at scale. “It’s measurable, circular, and designed to serve both people and the planet.”
Ethical sourcing is increasingly becoming a key priority for manufacturers and consumers. Recently, Puratos announced that it paid €3.2 million (US$3.7 million) in a “Chocolate Bonus” and €3.8 million (US$4.4 million) in Quality Premiums to farmers for high-quality beans in 2024.