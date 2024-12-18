Drone-based weed mapping & cultivated seaweed among EIT Food innovation winners
EIT Food has revealed the results of its Marketed Innovation Prize, designed to reward innovative food start-ups that have successfully brought products or services to market. Eight prizes were awarded to food innovation start-ups across Europe. Among the winners were solutions powered by AI and drone technology.
The best-marketed innovations per region (North-East, West and South) have been awarded a prize of €10,000 (US$10,485) each, and the best-marketed innovation of each of the five subcategories has been awarded a prize of €5,000 (US$5,241) each.
Richard Zaltzman, CEO of EIT Food, says: “We have the chance to acknowledge and reward start-ups that have participated in EIT Food programs and are now making a tangible impact by introducing their products and services to the market. These winners of the Marketed Innovation Prize are leading change across our entire food system, from advancing protein diversification to developing AI-powered farming solutions.”
“They’re bringing exciting, healthier choices to consumers and empowering food producers with innovative and sustainable techniques to boost efficiency and productivity.”
Impactful products & services
The Marketed Innovation Prize was introduced to reward innovative and impactful agri-food start-ups whose products or services support the transition to healthier, more sustainable and resilient food systems.
The prize winners are:
- Best Marketed Innovation for the North-East region: Ullmanna: a smart, nonchemical, in-row farming solution, powered by artificial intelligence.
- Best Marketed Innovation for the West region and Best Regenerative Agriculture Solution: Sam-Dimension: a drone-based weed mapping that helps to identify and target upcoming weed problems.
- Best Marketed Innovation for the South region: farmAIr: a plant stress management company, specializing in crop protection and the Early & Accurate Detection of Biotic & Abiotic Plant Stress.
- Best Alternative Protein-based Solution and Woman in Innovation for Deniz Ficicioglu, managing director and co-founder of BettaFish: creators of fish alternatives produced from regeneratively cultivated seaweed.
- Best Food Waste Reduction Solution: Kern Tec: an upcycling company turning unused fruit pits into high-value ingredients for the F&B industry as well as for cosmetic and industrial applications.
All awarded start-ups have developed a product or service that has reached the market, following their involvement with EIT Food.
Winners respond
Several of the winners commented on the awards.
Luca Fichtinger, founder at Kern Tec, says this recognition “reinforces our mission to transform food waste into valuable, sustainable products.”
By upcycling apricot seeds into nutritious snacking options, Kern Tec aims to reduce waste while promoting a more circular and sustainable food system. This prize not only validates its efforts but also “inspires us to continue innovating and scaling solutions that contribute to a better food system for everyone,” notes Fichtinger.
Meanwhile, Stamatis Diavatidis from FarmAIr explains that the award marks “another milestone in our journey to revolutionize plant stress management.”
This recognition also reinforces farmAIr’s mission to equip growers with cutting-edge tools for early detection of biotic and abiotic stress, enabling proactive action, reduced input use and increased yield efficiency.
“Building on our commitment to sustainable agriculture, we are expanding internationally, broadening our crop applications and forging synergies with industry leaders to create a more resilient, efficient and sustainable global food system — one that ensures better production, improved nutrition and a healthier environment for future generations.”
Awarded for “Best Alternative Protein-based Solution” and “Woman in Innovation,” Ficicioglu at BettaFish believes that these accolades “fuel our mission to build a new ocean economy — one that eases the burden on overused land-based agriculture and preserves precious resources for future generations.”
“The ocean feeds billions, produces half of our oxygen, and holds the key to a truly sustainable future — yet it receives just 1% of climate investments. This must change,” she stresses.
“With EIT Food’s incredible network amplifying our message and the financial support these awards provide, we’re empowered to create the awareness that our oceans so urgently deserve. By transforming seaweed into zero-input, nutrient-rich food solutions and collaborating with traditional industries like fishing and food production, we’re not just raising awareness of our oceans — we’re building a regenerative food system that nourishes both people and the planet.”
For Martin Ullmanna at Ullmanna, this recognition “will not only boost our visibility but also fuel our mission to create a better food system — one that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient.”
“With this support, we aim to expand our initiatives that help farmers adopt more innovative practices, ultimately ensuring that fresh, nutritious food is accessible to all. Our AI-driven Arow box is transforming agriculture by merging eco-friendly practices with efficiency.”
Finally, Sebastian Steimer at Sam-Dimension, remarks: “These awards affirm our mission to deliver actionable insights with precision mapping technologies that boost sustainability and reduce chemical use. They inspire and enable us to keep improving and innovating our mapping system to support professional arable farming with robust and simple spot-spray technology.”
“Our solution empowers farmers to take immediate action, reducing pesticide use while achieving both ecological and financial impact. Together, we’re driving toward a more resilient food system that benefits farmers, ecosystems and future generations.”