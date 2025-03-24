Defra sets up advisory board with F&B experts to strengthen national food strategy
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) of the UK government is bringing together experts from the F&B industry under the Food Strategy Advisory Board (FSAB) to advise on a national food strategy. The strategy aims to deliver a food system that backs British food and helps local businesses grow while ensuring nourishment for the population.
The committee includes retailers, distributors, and suppliers such as Sainsbury’s, Greencore, Sofina Foods, Kerry Foods, McCain Foods, and Bidcorp UK. Civil society organizations such as the Food Foundation and Nesta are also members.
Professor Chris Whitty represents the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care, while Professor Susan Jebb represents Oxford University. Farmer Sam Godfrey will also sit on the board, voicing concerns about the farming sector.
A Defra spokesperson tells Food Ingredients First that the FSAB is a “first step toward developing a food strategy that will look to address a range of issues across the food system by drawing together a range of expertise from senior leaders across the UK food & drink sector.”
Daniel Zeichner MP, Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs, will chair the board, which will meet first on March 26.
“Our food and farming sectors are the cornerstone of our national identity and economy. However, unhealthy diets are driving skyrocketing obesity rates, food security is under pressure from climate change, and the way our supply chain works means some farmers are struggling to make a profit,” he notes.
“Our cross-government food strategy will make sure our food system can continue to feed the nation, realize its potential for economic growth, protect the planet, and nourish individuals, now and in the future. This advisory board will help us build a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system for everyone.”
Defra has roped in the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) to act as a co-secretariat for the board’s monthly meetings.
“Building a resilient UK food system is our shared responsibility. One that requires real partnership, collaboration, and long-term commitment from everyone involved. I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to good food now and for generations to come,” Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsbury’s and president of the IGD, tells Food Ingredients First.
“I look forward to supporting this important work and working cross-sector and cross-government to build a compelling national food strategy that results in meaningful progress and positive change. Through bringing together policymakers, the food industry, and experts, we can start building toward a UK food system that delivers economic growth, improves health outcomes, protects our natural environment, and delivers lasting social good.”
Farmer unions and CSOs demand impact
Industry bodies have welcomed the formation of the board, given growing discontent within the farming sector and rising food insecurity.
“Right now, the challenges facing primary producers are severe,” says Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers’ Union, while drawing attention to mounting challenges facing UK farmers, such as inheritance tax bills, risky environmental schemes, and unexpected cuts to direct payments, such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive, which provided reliable income to farmers practicing more environmentally-conscious agriculture.
“Ministers say they want to restore pride in British food. I am more interested in restoring confidence in British food production. Our Blueprints for Growth set out a clear vision for building sustainable, profitable farm businesses — ensuring food production for 70 million people, protecting the countryside, and helping ministers achieve their policy goals.”
“It’s a win-win,” he continues.
As part of its Plan for Change, the UK government announced plans to develop an “ambitious” national food strategy in the first half of 2025 last year. The framework seeks to improve access to affordable healthy food to reduce diet-related illnesses.
Food security is on Defra’s agenda amid climate shocks and geopolitical tensions, which have disrupted global supply chains.
The strategy aims to reduce the impact of the agricultural and food production industries on the environment and ecology while driving investment and innovation in the manufacturing sector.
However, Anna Taylor, executive director of the Food Foundation, notes that the government must deliver real impact. Effective leadership in food policy can unlock “huge gains” for public health and the environment, with benefits for all.
“The problems with the food system are well evidenced and well understood. I hope this new food strategy will deliver the change that citizens are calling for and deliver action, not just words, but impact, not just aspiration.”