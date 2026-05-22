- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Thaifex Anuga Asia 2026: CPF set to showcase “space-grade” safe proteins
Key takeaways
- Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) will showcase Thailand as a regional food innovation hub at Thaifex Anuga Asia 2026.
- The portfolio targets Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia under a “Food Innovation for Wellness” concept.
- CPF’s vertically integrated model spans agriculture inputs through finished products across 17 countries and 50 export markets.
CPF reveals plans to showcase Thailand as a regional food innovation hub at Thaifex – Anuga Asia 2026, in Bangkok (May 26–30 ). The Thai agro-industrial and food company will exhibit its latest food innovations under the concept, “Food Innovation for Wellness.”
CPF says the portfolio targets consumers across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia and emphasizes that its ingredients are built on four pillars: Thai expertise, advanced production capabilities, consumer-centric R&D, and strategic partnerships.
“Consumers around the world are looking for food that is not only safe and delicious, but also convenient, nutritious, and responsibly produced,” says CPF’s CEO, Prasit Boondoungprasert. “At CPF, we believe food plays an important role in people’s everyday lives.”
Space-grade food safety standards
The showcase will cover ready-to-eat meals, premium protein products, convenience foods, and international award-winning menu innovations across CPF’s global brand portfolio. This includes Authentic Asia, CP Uoriki, and Thai Cube. The newly launched CP Nippon brand will also be part of the lineup.
Additionally, CPF says it is drawing on its experience developing Thai-style chicken with basil sauce to meet space-grade food safety standards.
The product range is built around being safer, healthier, tastier, more convenient, and tailored to changing lifestyles. This is in line with broader Asian food and beverage innovation trends shaping the region’s manufacturing investment.
Supply chain traceability
CPF operates in 17 countries, exports to more than 50 markets, and says its “Kitchen of the World” vision is built on a vertically integrated business model. This covers agriculture inputs through to finished consumer products. This type of structure is increasingly relevant to the protein processing trends reshaping the global protein category.
CPF states that it is integrating technology and innovation across operations while advancing sustainability work toward a low-carbon, resilient food system supporting global food security.
“We are committed to understanding consumers and business partners in every market and continuously developing innovative food solutions that deliver better experiences, support well-being, and meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide,” Boondoungprasert concludes.