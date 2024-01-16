China ends five-year ban on Belgian pork ahead of Spring Festival
16 Jan 2024 --- China has officially lifted its five-year ban on Belgian pig and pork products. The embargo, imposed due to an outbreak of African swine fever in 2018, brings relief to Belgian farmers and is seen as a positive step for EU-China trade relations.
The announcement was made by China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs.
The Belgian foreign minister later addressed in Beijing: “This is very good news for our Belgian pig farmers. Our farmers are known for their high-quality pork, and lifting this embargo is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”
Belgium, the EU’s eighth largest pig producer and fifth largest exporter, faced setbacks after the 2018 epidemic, with 29 countries placing embargoes on its pork. Most bans have since been lifted, with China being one of the last major markets to reopen its doors.
The move is expected to provide much-needed relief to Belgian producers, who have been lobbying intensely to regain access to the world’s largest pork market.
Hopeful outlook on enhancing resilience
The lifting of the ban on Belgian pork is expected to improve the trade balance between the EU and China. “This success benefits, not just our pig farmers, but also contributes to more exports and a better trade balance with China,” Lahbib added.
Belgium’s pig farming sector, which contributes around 4% of the EU’s pork production, has faced challenges since the imposition of the embargo.
The decision comes amid broader economic contexts, including China’s own challenges with pork production with high costs and low prices.
The nation has made efforts to address the previously dwindling supply, taking measures such as strategically releasing pork reserves and the recent construction of the world’s largest single-building pig farm, aimed at stabilizing the prices.
However, last year, Chinese farmers, responsible for half of the world’s pig population, were gripped by a surge in African swine fever infections in the country.
In this announcement, it has been specified that Belgian pig and pork exports must adhere to stringent inspection and quarantine requirements.
The country’s strict stance on animal health was also underscored by its recent prohibition on the import of pig, pig products, and wild boars from Bangladesh following an outbreak of African swine fever in Chittagong.
Tradition with potential shifts
The decision falls before this year’s Spring Festival. For a long time, meat has symbolized one of the biggest celebrations throughout the year, deeply rooted in the agrarian society.
In the North China Plain, renowned as one of the most densely populated regions in the world, it is customary for many families to indulge in pork during this occasion. Those no longer rear pigs would seek out quality meat from markets at the beginning of the holiday season.
Nevertheless, some assert that there could be a potential decline in demand for pork this year despite its lower prices, attributed to an increasing preference among consumers for beef, considered a healthier alternative. Notably, China has recently lifted its ban on Australian beef exporters, a development that took place before this year’s traditional holiday season.
By Sichong Wang