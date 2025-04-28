Cats and dogs favor Microharvest’s alternative protein food in pet palatability trials
Biotechnology innovator MicroHarvest has announced the results of its latest pet palatability study using MPX microbial protein. The pet trial used a kibble in collaboration with a Portuguese animal nutrition company. It showed that more than twice as many cats (68%) and almost twice as many small dogs (58%) picked the MPX protein replacement diet first.
The cats and dogs chose the MPX protein over a control option consisting of a commercially available reference formula.
Tested with 60 domestic cats and dogs (30 of each species) over four test meals, the MPX-containing diet demonstrated strong appeal compared to the control one, with 36% more cats choosing to eat the MPX-based sample first.
The results also showed a close to 50% increase (37g vs 25.3g) in their portion intake. MicroHarvest says this shows a clear preference for the taste of the MPX protein kibble.
In addition, three-quarters of owners reported that their cats consumed the same or more than their typical portion intake.
In the small dogs (6 kgs. on average) test, 58% chose to eat the MPX-based sample first, compared to 42% who chose the control diet. The dogs also ate close to half (44%) more MPX-based kibbles compared to the control diet (66.3g, compared to 46.8g).
“These results mark a significant milestone for alternative proteins in the pet food industry. Palatability is a non-negotiable factor, and the fact that both cats and dogs not only preferred MPX but consumed more of it proves that microbial protein can compete on taste—not just sustainability or nutrition. It opens the door for formulators to confidently innovate with next-gen ingredients that pets genuinely love,” says MicroHarvest’s application specialist Ally Motta.
Tapping natural fermentation
The kibble was made in collaboration with a Portuguese animal nutrition company, using a modified version of one of a commercially existing formula, with some animal derivatives being replaced in the recipe with 10% MPX.
Other variables, including the recipe and the size and shape of the kibble, were kept as close as possible to the originals.
MicroHarvest’s protein is produced in a natural fermentation process that uses agricultural sidestreams as a feedstock. This process is among the fastest large-scale protein production processes in the world.
The proteins have a fraction of the carbon footprint of animal-based proteins and also of plant-based proteins that use a virgin feedstock, minimizing the need for additional land, resources, or emissions.
While MicroHarvest’s commercial applications have thus far focused on animal food, its proteins have applications in human food as well. They offer the potential to meet growing global protein demand and help people in food-insecure regions make the most of what they grow.