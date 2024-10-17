Burcon unveils Puratein canola protein for egg replacement to mitigate supply challenges
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, a global technology player in the development of plant-based proteins, has launched its Puratein canola protein into the rapidly growing egg replacement market. The ingredient can be used in baked goods, offering food manufacturers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to eggs.
Egg stability
Egg prices have surged due to supply challenges, with demand outpacing production in the US. Over the past two years, avian influenza outbreaks have significantly disrupted egg supplies.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and USDA data, the price of eggs in August 2024 increased by 57% year over year, while powdered whole egg prices rose by 15%.
As a result, food manufacturers are actively seeking egg substitutes to mitigate supply shortages and price volatility.
Harnessing canola protein
Burcon claims its canola protein isolate has “over 90% protein purity and exceptional functionality,” and can replace up to 100% of powdered and shelled eggs and provide manufacturers with cost-in-savings of 20-30%.
The canola protein is also marketed as a vegan-friendly option for consumers.
According to the company’s CEO Kip Underwood, the ingredient has received positive feedback from the industry as an egg protein replacer.
“The food industry has long sought a plant-based alternative to egg protein. Our canola protein not only serves as a replacement in traditional food applications but also enables the creation of superior, more sustainable plant-based alternatives, expanding new application possibilities.”
Last month, Dutch food-tech player Revyve unveiled its “next-generation” gluten-free ingredient line made from baker’s yeast. The egg replacer delivers “excellent texturizing functionalities” and is fully neutral in flavor and color.