Social isolation affects key micronutrients intake in aging populations, study flags
UK residents aged 50 and older who live alone are more likely to have low levels of key nutrients, such as folate, vitamins C and B6, finds a new study of nearly 4,000 participants in this age group. The scientists from University College London (UCL), UK, behind the study warn that this puts them at risk of developing numerous health problems.
“Our study shows that people who are more socially isolated are less likely to be getting enough micronutrients in their diet. This is important as inadequate intake of these micronutrients puts people at greater risk of health problems as they get older,” says lead author professor Andrew Steptoe of UCL’s Behavioural Science & Health department.
“One explanation for this link is that if you are more isolated, you might not have others around you to provide information about what is healthy and encourage a more varied diet. Older people also tend to stick to diets they know and might not vary their foods as much as they used to.”
In particular, the study published in the journal Age and Ageing found that older adults living in social isolation had a suboptimal intake of the micronutrients: magnesium, potassium, vitamin B6, folate and vitamin C.
Co-author Dr Camille Lassale from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, Spain, added: “A varied diet with enough plant-based food (fruit, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, wholegrain cereals), and fish is important to help maintain a healthy body and mind. Access to these products needs to be guaranteed and promotion of their consumption is particularly important in the elderly who are living alone or isolated.”
The consequences of loneliness
The authors point out that previously published studies had pointed to a link between social isolation, loneliness, low fruit and vegetable consumption, and lower overall diet quality, but no previous study has focused on micronutrient intake.
The study sample was based on data from ELSA (the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing), involving 3,713 people, including 2,024 women and 1,689 men, with an average age of 68. The large majority (97.7%) were white, the majority (79.3%) were partnered.
In terms of lifestyle, 6% were smokers and 17.2% reported impaired activities of daily living. Food insecurity was experienced by 156 participants, or 4.3%.
The average daily energy intake was estimated as 2,009 cal (± 567 cal). After adjustment for age and gender, total energy intake was found to be unrelated to social isolation but was “weakly negatively associated” with loneliness.
For this reason, the researchers suggest that lower intake of nutrients is not related to feelings of loneliness, but rather a consequence of not having enough connections.
Meanwhile, deficiencies of nutrients found in meat, eggs and dairy, such as calcium, iron and vitamin B12, were not associated with social isolation or loneliness.
Concerning the seven micronutrients that were found to be consumed in inadequate quantities, the prevalence of low intake was more than 10%. This prevalence ranges from 10.9% for vitamin C to 53.2% for potassium.
The percentage of those with a low vitamin B12 and E intake was low. A moderate number of participants reported regularly taking dietary supplements, ranging from 4.2% for iron to 13.7% for vitamin C.
The authors highlight: “Low intake of micronutrients may be a mechanism through which social isolation increases risk of age-related health problems.”
Researchers in the US have linked older people’s access to sufficient, healthy meals to a slower cognitive decline.
Meanwhile, experts highlight that dietary supplementation can be an adequate preventive measure in the fight against malnutrition among the elderly.