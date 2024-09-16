Revyve debuts “eggless answer” for gluten-free products with yeast-based texturizer launch
The company opens facility in the Netherlands kickstarting commercial production of its high-performance baker’s yeast
16 Sep 2024 --- Dutch food-tech player Revyve has unveiled its “next-generation” gluten-free ingredient line made from baker’s yeast. The egg replacer delivers “excellent texturizing functionalities” and is fully neutral in flavor and color.
This launch is expected to accelerate Revyve’s expansion into new food categories, fulfilling demands for clean label and sustainable texturizing ingredients to replace eggs, specifically in gluten-free products.
Enabling commercialization
Being allergen-free, the new ingredient enables commercialization in categories such as sauces and potato products where gluten poses a barrier to entry. Additionally, its neutral flavor profile makes it ideal for flavor-sensitive products, such as sweet baked goods and confectionery.
Eggs are effective indispensable texturizers and binders, used frequently in a vast array of food products.
However, with increasing emphasis on sustainability and animal welfare, coupled with rising egg prices, the food industry is seeking more sustainable alternatives.
Baker’s yeast line
Revyve’s yeast-derived ingredients are highly versatile, providing texturizing capabilities, including gelling, emulsifying, binding and water-holding. Its flagship brewer’s yeast-derived egg replacer contains traces of gluten, leading Revyve to develop a new product line based on baker’s yeast.
“During the roll-out of our initial brewer’s yeast line, we learned through interactions with food producers that there was still a need for an effective, gluten-free egg replacer,” explains Dr. Suarez Garcia, Revyve’s CTO and co-founder.
“It also had to be more neutral in flavor yet provide the same functionality as brewer’s yeast across various application categories.”
Cedric Verstraeten, CEO of Revyve, adds: “Our high-performance ingredients can produce smooth, creamy eggless mayonnaise or a soft and airy brioche with the same sensory appeal as traditionally prepared products. Moreover, our ingredients are natural, non-GMO and rich in protein and dietary fiber.”
Upcycled and revitalized
Upcycling has been central to the company’s growth. Its first brewer’s yeast ingredients were derived from a sidestream of the brewing industry.
For its new gluten-free line, Revyve sources baker’s yeast grown on molasses, a co-product of the sugar industry, thereby maintaining its commitment to circular economy principles.
The technical team worked closely with yeast producers to identify the best strains and growth conditions for optimal performance in their process. “This is a radically new application for baker’s yeast, requiring close collaboration with suppliers to achieve the best results,” asserts Garcia.
“The production process for baker’s yeast has been optimized for sustainability over decades, and by using such an efficient feedstock, we’ve been able to launch our texturizing ingredients at commercial scale in record time.”
New facility
Revyve is bringing the new ingredient to market through its first commercial production plant in Dinteloord, the Netherlands. The facility has already begun producing texturizing yeast protein to serve multiple customer launches.
The Dinteloord plant has the capacity to produce 300 metric tons of yeast annually.
Verstraeten notes that this output is “equivalent to that of 80,000 laying hens,” delivering a significant sustainability impact.
The site is already FSSC 22000-certified for its adherence to high standards of food safety and quality. It will supply both small and large food manufacturers in Europe, North America and beyond with clean label, animal-free functional ingredients.
“With this production capacity, we can meet the volume demands of larger customers while maintaining high quality and consistency, forging a path to a new paradigm in texture,” Verstraeten concludes.