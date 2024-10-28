Bühler’s Grain Innovation Center poised to boost milling industry amid “challenging environment”
Bühler opens the doors to its new Grain Innovation Center (GIC) in Uzwil, Switzerland. The company says the facility marks a significant milestone in grain processing innovation and combines high-tech solutions with Bühler’s expertise while promoting collaboration with partners.
The GIC will accommodate innovators from the food and animal nutrition industries to develop and improve their processes and keep pace with the latest milling trends in rapidly evolving markets.
Customers and partners can access the Application & Training Center (ATC) hub in Uzwil, which connects entire value chains.
“The Grain Innovation Center is the latest addition to Bühler’s expanding network of Application & Training Centers in Uzwil,” says Johannes Wick, CEO of Grains & Food at Bühler Group.
“We cover the entire range of production, from various raw materials to a wide array of finished products. In doing so, we provide our customers with exceptional flexibility and the choices they need to address increasing challenges and revolutionize their markets.”
Tackling milling roadblocks
Bühler says the milling industry is facing a challenging environment with changes in global grain supply chains, nutritional requirements, transparency of sourcing, and pricing pressure weighing heavily on the sector.
Maintaining flour quality with variable raw materials, improving production and energy efficiency, managing safety issues and finding and keeping well-skilled professionals are also challenges that need to be overcome.
Adopting new technologies such as automation, IoT, and data analytics while addressing environmental concerns adds complexity. Growing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable products has driven a faster pace of innovation.
Bühler’s facility houses over 70 pieces of equipment from Bühler and its partners. “The GIC works as a leading-edge arena for customers to experiment, innovate, and find concrete solutions to meet their specific needs,” the company says.
Trials & experiments
Food trials encompass raw materials like cereals, herbs, spices, and pulses. The GIC includes the technology and expertise to conduct trials on local and ancient grains as well as testing for other commodities, including coffee, nuts, and insects. It is also equipped with solutions and technologies for processing grain and pulses.
Tests on food and animal feed can be carried out. Partners can develop new processes and solutions in various areas, including cleaning, optical sorting, grinding, sifting, mixing, and protein shifting (a mechanical process that increases the protein concentration in plant-based raw materials).
“The GIC offers an unparalleled environment where customers can develop tailored processes and witness the extensive capabilities of Bühler’s diverse portfolio firsthand,” adds Stefan Birrer, head of business area Milling Solutions at Bühler.
Customers can also use the facility to utilize side streams through energy recovery, which can reduce carbon footprint, waste and energy costs.