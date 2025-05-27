Arla Foods Ingredients and Alchemy Agencies partner to boost performance nutrition
Arla Foods Ingredients and Alchemy Agencies, a leading distributor of specialty food and beverage ingredients, have agreed a new distribution deal to serve the performance nutrition market in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.
The agreement supports Arla Foods Ingredients’ strategy to expand sales in Southeast Asia and in ANZ/Oceania, where Alchemy Agencies.
The collaboration covers five key brands in Arla Foods Ingredients’ range of premium performance nutrition ingredients, including Lacprodan whey protein isolate, which contains at least 90% protein and offers solutions for ready-to-drink (RTD) sports beverages, gels, powder shakes, and protein bars.
Capolac is a milk mineral concentrate rich in highly bioavailable calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, with benefits for muscle function, healthy bones, and body composition. MicelPure, a micellar casein isolate containing 86% native protein and naturally high in calcium for sports nutrition RTD beverages and shakes.
The deal also covers Nutrilac PB-8420, a high-quality whey and milk protein ingredient that ensures soft texture, processability, and robustness for the outer mass of sports protein bars, and Nutrilac MFGM, which is rich in high-quality whey protein and the complex lipids present in milk fat globule membrane to support physical performance and strength.
Australia is the world’s third largest sports nutrition market, and the Australia and New Zealand region has the second highest per capita global spend on sports nutrition products, including bars, drinks, and powder shakes.
Alexander Leufgen, head of Asia at Arla Foods Ingredients, says: “Arla Foods Ingredients is delighted to welcome Alchemy Agencies as a distribution partner. The new agreement for ANZ/Oceania is an excellent fit for our performance nutrition solutions in this dynamic market. Crucially, it will play a key role in supporting our ambitions in Asia and ensuring our focus on customer centricity and service.”
Tristan Molloy, director of Alchemy Agencies, adds: “The new agreement aligns with our expansion plans for our partner and supplier network and strengthens our involvement in the fast-growing sports nutrition market across our key regions.”