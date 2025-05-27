Südpack launches recyclable and low-carbon flowpacks for fresh pasta
Südpack has introduced new recyclable flowpack films for fresh pasta under its Pure Line brand. The monomaterial films — based on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) — are positioned as high-performance alternatives to conventional multimaterial laminates.
According to internal life cycle data, the Pure PP flowpacks achieve a recyclability rate of over 90%. The films are also 7% lighter than standard laminates and deliver a 27% reduction in CO2 emissions across the supply chain. Emission savings are “even higher” when compared with heavier tray formats still used in the sector, according to Südpack’s data.
“Our goal was to develop a packaging concept that aligns with both sustainability targets and operational performance,” says Südpack. “Pure Line delivers on recyclability without requiring changes to existing packaging lines.”
The films offer a high oxygen barrier to extend shelf life and maintain product quality. Despite their thin profile, they remain mechanically stable throughout logistics. High transparency supports product visibility at the point of sale.
Südpack reports that its advanced coextrusion technology ensures reliable processing of PP monofilms. “Thanks to the wide processing window, throughput remains virtually unchanged,” the company notes.
The films are also suitable for thermal applications such as pasteurization.
The development is part of Südpack’s broader sustainability strategy. The company joined the Science Based Targets initiative in 2022 and received EcoVadis Platinum certification in 2025. It also promotes the circular economy within the film and packaging industry.
To support material selection, Südpack offers a comprehensive life cycle assessment service. Its SPQ (Sustainable Print Quality) technology further reduces environmental impact by lowering ink and solvent usage in flexographic and rotogravure printing.
“Our customers are increasingly asking for solutions that reduce environmental footprint while maintaining product integrity,” Südpack adds. “With Pure Line, we can now offer a robust, market-ready response.”