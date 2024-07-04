Angel Yeast and fitt8’s innovative protein nougat combines traditional taste with modern nutrition
04 Jul 2024 --- Angel Yeast unveils two innovative products using the company’s alternative protein in partnership with healthy food brand ffit8. The new offerings include a nougat protein bar and a protein nougat snack, which were introduced at the 2024 Food & Beverage Innovation Forum (FBIF 2024) in Shanghai, China (June 25 – 27).
According to Angel Yeast, the offerings are inspired by traditional Chinese nougat. The company also says the products maintain the classic creamy taste and chewy texture of Chinese nougat using a sugar-free marshmallow.
Angel Yeast’s alternative yeast-derived protein fortifies the nougat and provides a unique fermentation flavor that can blend well with soy and whey proteins.
“Yeast protein, as a novel food ingredient, is revolutionizing the industry’s understanding of fermentation nutrients,” says Li Ku, deputy general manager of Angel Yeast’s Center of Yeast Protein Nutrition and Flavoring Technology. “Our collaboration with ffit8 introduces this innovative protein to consumers quickly, and we anticipate more partnerships and successes that will further enhance the food industry.”
Protein boost
According to Angel Yeast, the protein nougat contains 1.5% sugar, provides 7.6 times more protein than raw milk and 3.7 times more fiber than the national standard. The company says this makes the offering ideal for child nutrition and meeting healthy aging market trends.
Moreover, Angel Yeast says its alternative protein solution offers nutrition and price point advantages. It notes that while whey protein costs have risen, yeast protein extracted from natural brewer’s yeast can be produced continuously and contains essential amino acids — 47% more total amino acid content than whey and plant-based proteins.
The protein alternative also boasts an 80% content with a 96% utilization rate, making it ideal for formulations that pack protein into smaller delivery formats.
Additionally, the company has touted the sustainability of its yeast fermentation-derived protein at the UN Environmental Programme at COP28. The protein is currently used in a range of products, including vegan meat, vegan cheese, high-protein sausages, frozen meals, baked goods, snacks, protein bars, functional foods, dairy drinks and sports nutrition solutions.