Mondi markets PE-based packaging range for pet food applications
04 Jul 2024 --- Mondi is launching a range of monoPE-based, recyclable packaging solutions with improved mechanical properties branded FlexiBag Reinforced.
The portfolio is recyclable, where PE film collection facilities and recycling systems are in place. The customizable bags have been created in-house by Mondi.
FlexiBags are available in different thicknesses, barrier properties and features, including customizable sizes and bottom constructions.
“Mondi recognizes the increasing emphasis on PCR materials driven by future regulatory requirements, and as a market leader in sustainable pet food packaging, we are making every effort to secure a sufficient upstream supply of PCR material for our customers,” says Dirk Gabriel, chief operating officer for Consumer Flexibles at Mondi.
“By working closely with our partners along the value chain, we can understand the unique requirements of each customer and adapt accordingly to material efficiency and recyclability.”
“With FlexiBag Reinforced, we are able to offer a solution that comes close to the material costs of conventional multi-material laminates for certain structures and at the same time offers recyclable packaging that gives our customers a competitive advantage in the market.”
Applying the product
Improved mechanical properties make the bag superior to previous versions, allowing for better puncture resistance, stiffness and sealability. The level of barrier protection can be adjusted, providing medium to high barriers against fat, oxygen and moisture while keeping the content fresh — making it ideal for the pet food industry.
With FlexiBag Reinforced, Mondi proactively meets future regulative requirements: a customized percentage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content can be added (based on mass-balance), significantly reducing the use of virgin plastics and promoting material efficiency by keeping materials in circulation.
Mera, a family-owned German pet food producer, has introduced FlexiBag Reinforced containing 35% PCR content for its 10 kg packs of vegan dry dog food.
The implementation process was smooth to manage as the FlexiBag Reinforced was suitable for Mera’s existing machinery, says Mondi.
“Working with our long-term, trusted partner Mondi meant that these new dog food products will be packed in a way that enables us to continue to create harmony between our furry friends and their environment,” says Enes Tajic, purchasing manager at Mera.