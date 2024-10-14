Aldi and Arla partnership eyes enhanced support for decarbonized dairy farming
Aldi is investing over £30 million (US$39.17 million) in dairy farmers over the next three and a half years, through a strengthened partnership with Arla, the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative.
This extended partnership, set to run until the middle of 2027, will provide additional support to Arla’s farmer owners, ensuring a greater focus on sustainability and animal welfare practices.
The investment will enable Aldi to support Arla’s FarmAhead Customer Partnership, a new initiative aimed at supporting farmers’ ongoing efforts to drive reductions in on-farm emissions. Through this program, Aldi will partner in farming projects and innovations that aim to accelerate more sustainable farming practices and decarbonize dairy.
UK farming targets
Aldi has also increased its investment in the Aldi Dairy Farm Partnership (ADFP) program to cover 100% of Arla’s Fresh Milk supply, which extended its support for British farms from 25 to over 150.
“Our strengthened partnership with Arla allows us to better support farmers while driving positive change in the UK’s dairy sector,” says Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK.
“This investment reflects our long-standing relationship with Arla and our dedication to delivering high-quality dairy products to our customers.”
Meanwhile, Tim Dale, Arla farmer and member of the ADFP since 2018 adds: “This investment marks another milestone in our shared goal of supporting dairy farmers to produce quality milk that is made in the best possible way. We are excited to continue working closely on initiatives that create a better future for dairy farming.”