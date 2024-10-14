Webinar preview: AAK explores fats and oils to tap cookie dunking trends in confectionery
Dunking biscuits and cookies into drinks is a growing trend in the snacking sector as consumer preferences evolve and manufacturers innovate to match their needs. Research from AAK, a plant-based oils and fats specialist, finds that 82% of consumers globally are interested in purchasing biscuits designed explicitly for dipping in drinks.
Therefore, dunking presents a significant market opportunity, with oils and fats crucial in delivering the ideal dunking experience to buyers.
Food Ingredients First speaks with AAK’s Virginia Mellado, global marketing manager for Chocolate & Confectionery Fats and Bakery and Alberto Rosado, global customer innovation manager for Biscuits & Cookies, ahead of the company’s October 23 webinar, titled “Dunking Fiesta! Gain new insights and inspiration for product development from AAK’s team of bakery innovators.”
Mellado says specific consumer trends around dunking have emerged recently, with plain biscuits, cookies and chocolate-coated biscuits among the most commonly dunked types globally.
“The essential attributes of the biscuit are that it pairs well with the drink’s taste — which can be a hot or cold beverage — that it does not crumble when dunked and absorbs the drink’s taste well. Manufacturers should focus on a formula that maintains the desired structure to satisfy consumer preferences when dunking. Specialty oils and fats can be crucial in meeting the essential consumer demands of structural integrity, flavor absorption and a rich texture.”
Oils and fats influence much of the cookie’s behavior when dunked. Experts suggest manufacturers go beyond recipes to optimize edible oil innovation that enhances product texture.
“Specialty fats can be tailored to create desirable textures, form crunch and softness and improve the overall sensory experience. Dunk-ability can be adjusted by using the right components and target and specific melting curve while keeping process efficiency and health critical points,” explains Rosado.
According to Mellado, interpreting regional consumer preferences is crucial for manufacturers to tap new market segments. As the snacking segment diversifies, so do consumer expectations surrounding nutrition and convenience in indulgent formats.
“By understanding consumer preferences and meeting their expectations, manufacturers have significant opportunities to innovate and capture new market segments tailored to regional demands. Biscuit dunking aligns with broader macro trends as an affordable indulgence, offering manufacturers a chance to expand through innovations in health-conscious products, premium offerings and sustainable solutions,” says Mellado.
Sustainability in fats and oils
With the incoming EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), the edible oils sector is grappling with balancing social, environmental, and economic considerations. Consumers are becoming progressively conscious of their food choices’ environmental footprint. Rosado emphasizes that sustainability is a core focus at AAK while maintaining product quality.
“We prioritize responsible sourcing and innovative practices to ensure that our tailored fats and oils not only meet the highest quality standards but also have a positive impact on the environment,” says Rosado.
“By using AAK products, manufacturers can be confident that they are contributing to sustainable practices from sourcing ingredients, especially with the EUDR regulation,” he concludes.