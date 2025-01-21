UK and Ukraine sign food security agreement to track stolen grain from occupied territories
The UK is launching a grain verification scheme to track stolen grain from Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine to support food security in the region, as part of a landmark partnership.
Britain has developed the scheme using “cutting-edge” technology to determine where grain has been grown and harvested, according to the UK government.
Representatives of the two countries, Food Security and Rural Affairs minister Daniel Zeichner and Vitaliy Koval, the Ukraine minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, signed a memorandum of understanding last week at the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture hosted in Berlin, Germany.
“The UK’s support for Ukraine is ironclad. The Grain Verification Scheme will support Ukraine’s essential food supply and help guarantee its security in the face of Russian aggression. Using the latest science, we can track grain to its source — identifying stolen grain to help Ukraine take back what’s theirs,” says Zeichner.
The two countries recently signed a historic 100-year partnership spanning across defense and non-military areas, including agriculture and agri-tech.
The verification scheme comes after Ukrainian calls to G7 countries for support in tracing grain stolen from territories under Russian control and sold on the international market.
Ukraine is among the world’s largest grain exporters, but war has impacted agricultural shipments, affecting food availability in several African and Asian countries.
Low-emission fertilizers
Zeichner also emphasized the need for a universal transition to low-emission fertilizers for a more sustainable agri-food system.
“This government is committed to a farming sector that delivers for the environment because, without nature, there can be no food production. The production and consumption of fertilizer remains essential to maintain UK food security, yet it is responsible for 5% of greenhouse gas emissions globally.”
“That’s why we are investing up to £15 million (US$18.3 million) in nutrient management innovation projects to address the challenges related to fertilizers and nutrient management in agriculture and supporting farmers with £6.8 million (US$8.3 million) on projects on new digital tools to plan their nutrient applications and research on biostimulants and novel fertilizers,” he concludes.