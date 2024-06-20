ADM eyes environmentally-friendly at-home baking with Ooni Pizza Ovens partnership
20 Jun 2024 --- Food ingredient supplier ADM is tapping into regenerative agriculture for pizza flour production by joining forces with UK-based at-home pizza oven creator Ooni Pizza Ovens. The new line of flour targets home chefs by providing them with professional-grade ingredients for baking pizzas.
The move combines ADM’s regenerative agriculture efforts with Ooni’s mission to bring “exceptional pizza-making experiences” to homes worldwide.
ADM will incorporate its regenerative agriculture wheat into Ooni’s ovens to elevate at-home cooking experiences with a flour farmed in a way that seeks to reduce its environmental footprint, says ADM.
“ADM’s distinctive position spanning the wheat to flour value chain in the UK gives us an opportunity to help minimize environmental impact from farm to customer,” says Ashley Fuller, commercial director at ADM Milling.
ADM’s global regenerative agriculture efforts expanded to more than 2.8 million acres in the last year, she adds.
Outcome-based farming
ADM launched its regenerative agriculture program in the UK last year and works with farmers to support an outcome-based farming approach that protects and improves soil health.
The initiative also targets biodiversity, climate and water resources while supporting farming business development.
“UK producers who enroll in ADM’s program receive guidance and incentive payments for each hectare farmed using regenerative farming methods, such as planting cover crops to allow more carbon to be stored in the soil,” explains the company.
Collaborating with ADM will help Ooni advance its mission of making it easier for home pizza makers to get the ingredients they need to make “awesome pizza while also respecting and protecting our planet,” remarks Claire Grant, senior project manager of groceries at Ooni Pizza Ovens.
Tapping into renewable energy
Ooni Pizza Ovens’ Ooni Type’ 00’ pizza flour will be produced in British mills using only electricity from renewable sources, continues Grant.
“We are also working with farms that use a range of regenerative farming practices.”
“This partnership is more than just flour; it’s about how we’re committed to making a positive impact on the environment and helping meet our customers’ needs with the highest quality ingredients.”
Consumers can buy ADM’s new line of flour through Ooni’s UK website and some retailers.
Ooni Pizza Ovens is based in Scotland and is known for its “innovative and award-winning” pizza ovens, which, according to the company, use advanced technology to cook pizza in as little as 60 seconds.