AAK receives GRAS approval for shea stearin
15 Jul 2024 --- AAK has received a No Questions Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to its GRAS Notification for shea stearin, marking the first expanded use of shea stearin in new food categories since 1998.
The FDA validates the safe use of shea stearin as a source of fat in various foods within specified maximum use levels.
“Expanded GRAS approval of shea stearin by the FDA is a major milestone, offering regulatory certainty to our customers and opening doors for the use of this ingredient across several food categories,” notes Octavio Díaz de León Carrillo, president of AAK USA and VP of AAK AB.
Versatility in plant-based
As a versatile plant-based fat, shea stearin can be utilized in various applications, from bakery items and confectionery fillings to nut and seed spreads, margarine, plant-based foods and more.
Díaz de León Carrillo says: “We see tremendous opportunity in creating functional food products that consumers will purchase, particularly within the popular segments of plant-based meat and poultry and plant-based dairy alternatives. With the FDA’s approval of shea stearin as a safe source of fat, AAK is helping food manufacturers create the next generation foods.”
The FDA’s GRAS notification signifies transparency, ensures safety for food manufacturers and is essential for all manufacturers to produce in or export to the North American market.
“We’re thrilled with the newly approved uses of shea stearin,” comments Dr. Jeffrey Fine, senior director of customer innovation for AAK in the US and Canada.
“This offers a long-awaited alternative source of plant-derived solid fat with a considerably lower saturated fat content than coconut oil, widely used today.”
AAK will present its latest plant-based fat and oil solutions at the IFT First 2024 trade show in Chicago, US, this week and showcase the difference the right fats and oils can make when creating products with consumers in mind.