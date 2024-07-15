Redefining bakery & beverages: Old Pal and Babish debut THC-infused sugar
15 Jul 2024 --- Old Pal, a US-based cannabis lifestyle brand, has joined forces with culinary pioneer Babish to introduce a new product to the cannabis-infused F&B landscape: “Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar.”
This collaboration merges Old Pal’s expertise in crafting quality cannabis products with Babish’s culinary creativity and passion for cooking.
The result is a versatile and innovative tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-infused sugar that “revolutionizes the way consumers experience cannabis-infused cuisine.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Babish to bring this exciting new product to market,” says Rusty Wilenkin, co-founder and CEO at Old Pal.
“With Babish’s culinary expertise, community and our shared commitment, we believe ‘Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar’ will redefine the possibilities of cannabis-infused baking and beverages.”
Carefully curated ingredients
Derived from high-quality cannabis extracts and carefully curated ingredients, “Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar” offers consumers a convenient and customizable way to incorporate cannabis into their favorite recipes.
“With the help of Old Pal, we’re so excited to introduce the latest innovation in THCnology: a precision-dosed, versatile and fun way to create your edibles, cannabis cocktails or baked goods,” notes Andrew Rea from Binging with Babish.
The premium-quality THC-infused sugar is derived from carefully selected cannabis extracts, micronized and consistent.
It is available in a versatile and easy-to-use format that seamlessly integrates into various recipes.
Precise dosing allows consumers to customize their recipes to their preferences. Each infused sugar container includes 100 mg of THC and works out to about 5 mg of THC per teaspoon.
The ingredient is developed in partnership with Azuca with a focus on quality, safety and transparency.
Starting this month, Old Pal x Babish THC-Infused Sugar will be available at select dispensaries.
It can be found in New York, US, at The Travel Agency, Strain Stars, Flynn Stoned and Curaleaf and will be sold exclusively in Arizona at Curaleaf stores across the state. The infused sugar will also roll out later this year in collaboration with The Cannabist Company utilizing its premium flower and will be available at its retail locations in Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Colorado.