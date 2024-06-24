IFT First 2024: AAK to harness “best of plant-based” and feature functional fat and oil solutions
24 Jun 2024 --- AAK will present its latest plant-based fat and oil solutions at the IFT First 2024 trade show in Chicago, US, next month and showcase the difference the right fats and oils can make when creating products with consumers in mind.
According to AAK, the company’s fat and oil solutions, Make Better Happen, combine the best in sourcing and technology with world-class innovation and expertise.
Among the innovations expected at IFT, visitors can sample White Truffle with Raspberry Filling, touted for its good shelf life. The raspberry-flavored filling features a non-lauric filling fat that outperforms traditional lauric filling fats.
AAK’s Confao 12 is a non-hydrogenated, non-tempering, low-saturated fat solution that boasts greater compatibility with cocoa butter, better bloom stability and greater flavor release. The filling is surrounded by a white compound, where Illexao CB 66 is key. This 1:1 replacement for cocoa butter is a cost-effective solution that doesn’t skimp on performance or sustainability. A mass-balance RSPO option is also available.
Palm flakes
Another innovation is a Carrot Cake Sponge with Plant-Based Cream Cheese Icing and Cinnamon Sugar Topping, using Cisao 8253-00-02MB palm flakes, which will influence the shape and structure while enhancing the mouthfeel and flakiness.
AAK flakes are complemented by Cisao 8312-00-01MB palm shortening which creams easily and has a more elastic texture for “excellent” machinability and reduces post-hardening, extending shelf life. Cisao 8253 is also used within the cinnamon sugar topping as a moisture barrier to help prevent clumping, adding to the visual appeal.
Both Cisao products are RSPO certified. Plant-based cream cheese icing takes this bakery offering to a new level, delivering a sensory and functional experience similar to traditional cream cheese icings. The plant-based cream cheese used in this icing has very low syneresis, and when evaluated in informal sensory testing, AkoVeg 115-14 offers a 26% reduction in saturated fat and a stronger sweet cream flavor perception compared to using 100% coconut oil.
Plant-based cheese
Finally, Plant-Based Cream Cheese and Bagels Bites feature AkoVeg 115-14 (coconut and high-oleic sunflower oils).
Containing 66% saturated fat, matching that of traditional milkfat, this plant-based dairy alternative is firm yet spreadable. It delivers a creamy mouthfeel and all of the visual appeal of a “good shmear.”
Compared to using 100% coconut oil, plant-based cream cheese made with AkoVeg 115-14 is lower in saturated fat, smoother, softer and perceived to be creamier when evaluated in informal sensory testing. It delivers a sensory experience similar to milk fat.
AAK specializes in plant-based fats and oils that are value-adding ingredients in the confectionery, bakery, dairy, special nutrition and plant-based alternative segments. From label claims — such as sustainably sourced, non-GMO and plant-based — to perfecting sensorial qualities, AAK offers the latest fat and oil solutions to overcome a variety of product, process and formulation challenges.