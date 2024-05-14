World Mycotoxin Survey: dsm-firmenich analyzes global feed samples to monitor contamination levels
14 May 2024 --- In a recent survey, dsm-firmenich has revealed that Fusarium mycotoxins, deoxynivalenol, zearalenone and fumonisins are most frequently found in animal feed, with the highest regions of mycotoxins found in North and Central America, South Asia, South East Asia and China and Taiwan.
dsm-firmenich’s World Mycotoxin Survey details results from January to March 2024 from 64 countries and in 5,383 samples.
Mycotoxins are naturally produced by fungi that can contaminate feed raw materials in the field and during storage.
When ingested by animals, mycotoxins have a wide range of negative effects, such as impaired reproduction, digestive disorders, carcinogenicity and reduced performance.
“The presence of mycotoxins remains a threat to animal health, with adverse effects impacting reproduction, digestive disorders and performance,” says Ursula Hofstetter, head of mycotoxin risk management at dsm-firmenich.
“These latest findings underscore the ongoing global challenge mycotoxins pose to animal welfare and farm productivity, reinforcing the critical need for effective mycotoxin management strategies”
The survey also sheds light on the prevalence levels for each mycotoxin in each region, global and local risk levels for each mycotoxin and risk levels posed to each species.
Additionally, the reports share information about Spectrum 380, which is slated as the most powerful mycotoxin detection method used as a research tool and performed at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences Vienna (BOKU).
dsm-firmenich’s overview of the occurrence of the most frequent mycotoxins, their masked and modified forms, as well as emerging mycotoxins are based on results delivered by the most comprehensive commercially available multi-mycotoxin method, Spectrum Top 50.
Monitoring contamination levels
Each year since 2004, dsm-firmenich has analyzed a large number of feed samples from around the world to understand and monitor contamination levels of the different mycotoxins in a variety of feed ingredients.
This information is shared in the annual dsm-firmenich World Mycotoxin Survey.
Last August, dsm-firmenich announced the results of its latest World Mycotoxin Survey from January to June 2023, which detailed a comprehensive data set on mycotoxin occurrences and contamination.
