USDA launches US$100M initiative to safeguard agriculture from New World Screwworm threat
In a move to protect US agriculture and national security, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, Governor Greg Abbott, and key stakeholders unveiled a US$100 million initiative to combat the New World Screwworm (NWS). This marks the USDA’s largest effort yet to prevent the pest from spreading northward from Mexico, where it poses a grave threat to livestock and wildlife.
NWS larvae burrow into the flesh of living animals, causing serious damage and potentially leading to death. This parasitic pest is a direct threat to over US$100 billion in US agricultural revenue, particularly within the cattle and livestock industries.
The USDA's comprehensive approach includes multiple strategic actions to halt NWS in its tracks. This includes:
Technology Investment for Rapid Response: The USDA will dedicate US$100 million to accelerate the production of sterile flies, which have proven effective in eradicating NWS. This funding will support immediate advancements and long-term research into new prevention methods, including NWS traps and potential therapeutics.
Building a Sterile Fly Facility: A new facility at Moore Air Force Base in Edinburg, Texas, will produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week to combat NWS. This domestic production hub, in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers, strengthens US self-sufficiency and complements international efforts in Panama and Mexico.
Enhanced Border Surveillance: The USDA will ramp up surveillance at the US-Mexico border to prevent the spread of NWS via wildlife migration.
Collaborating with Mexico: USDA continues to support Mexican efforts to contain NWS south of the border, including improving surveillance, reporting, and animal movement restrictions to prevent further spread.
Food Safety Vigilance: While NWS has not yet been detected in US animals, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service remains committed to safeguarding the food supply by inspecting livestock and carcasses for any signs of infestation.
Secretary Rollins says: “By investing in technology and expanding production capabilities, we are ensuring that the US continues to lead in the fight against this devastating pest.” Governor Abbott reaffirmed the critical nature of the initiative for Texas’ agricultural economy, which is pivotal to the nation’s food supply.
This proactive strategy demonstrates the USDA’s commitment to safeguarding American agriculture from foreign threats and securing the nation’s food security.