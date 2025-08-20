Agridence acquires Farmer Connect to strengthen compliance and traceability solutions
Agridence, a Singapore-based provider of digital agri-commodity supply chain solutions, has announced its acquisition of Farmer Connect, a European platform specializing in compliance and traceability.
This acquisition, supported by a new round of investment, enhances Agridence’s ability to offer a unified, end-to-end solution that streamlines regulatory compliance and provides transparency across the global supply chain.
“By combining Agridence’s strong presence in Asia with Farmer Connect’s expertise in Europe, we are uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive solution for businesses navigating European regulations. This merger will help agribusinesses meet compliance requirements more effectively while expanding market access for all our customers,” says Gerald Tan, CEO and founder of Agridence.
Platform helps adhere to EUDR
The unified platform integrates critical tools and services to ensure businesses can meet the evolving regulatory demands of today’s agriculture industry.
Agridence now provides enhanced compliance solutions, including advanced mapping and deforestation risk monitoring, to help customers stay aligned with the EUDR and other environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.
This new capability offers greater visibility across the entire supply chain, tracking data from producers through processing and export, ensuring audit readiness and reporting transparency.
The platform supports multiple key commodities, including coffee, cocoa, and palm oil, giving businesses the flexibility to manage compliance and traceability for various agricultural products in one place. The integration also features automated ESG reporting, simplifying the process of generating necessary data for regulatory and market reporting.
Stefano Rettore, Chairman of Farmer Connect, says: “The merger builds on the solid foundation we established at Farmer Connect. Our clients, including large multinational companies, have been using both platforms, and the consolidation of our services will reduce complexity while improving efficiency.”
“By combining our strengths, we can unlock new synergies that will help our clients navigate the growing demands for compliance and sustainability in the agricultural sector.”