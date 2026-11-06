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Univar Solutions expands Roquette plant protein and fiber distribution in North America
Key takeaways
- Univar Solutions expands its Roquette distribution agreement in the US and Canada.
- The portfolio includes Nutralys plant proteins, Nutriose soluble fibers, and an expanded cellulosics range.
- Ingredients support protein fortification, fiber enrichment, and plant-based food and beverage development.
Univar Solutions has renewed its distribution relationship between its Foodology by Univar Solutions business and Roquette. The agreement includes an expanded cellulosics portfolio as well as Nutralys plant proteins and Nutriose soluble fibers. It aims to strengthen Foodology by Univar Solutions’ plant-based offerings for customers in the US and Canada.
Aaron Lee, senior vice president of Health & Nutrition at Univar Solutions, says: “Together with Roquette, a global pioneer in plant-based ingredients, we’re delivering on our promise of bringing innovative, sustainable solutions to our customers.”
“By expanding our collaboration beyond cellulosics to include plant proteins and fibers in North America, we’re aligning Roquette’s leadership in food innovation with our unmatched supply chain and market intelligence to help shape the future of nutrition. Through this collaboration, we’re putting ‘Feeding Healthy Tomorrows’ into action, one project at a time.”
Nutralys pea protein is a line of versatile plant-based protein ingredients derived from non-GMO yellow peas using Roquette’s patented water-based process. Nutriose soluble fiber, sourced from non-GMO wheat or corn, delivers a neutral taste that preserves original flavor, along with “clinically proven digestive tolerance and exceptional process stability,” according to the company.
Expanding plant-based in North America
The cellulosics portfolio includes Methocel, Wellence, Ethocel, Tabulose, and Microcel, enabling customers to deliver texture, stability, processing performance, and consumer experiences across food applications.
Gaetan Fauvarque, head of Global Distribution Management for Roquette’s Nutrition and Bio-industry Business Unit, says: “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Univar Solutions beyond cellulosics to include plant proteins and fibers.”
“This expanded relationship will make more of our products available to customers in North America. Together, we can build on our respective strengths to bring innovative plant-based solutions to more customers and better respond to evolving needs across the food and nutrition industry.”
The portfolio will support various F&B applications including protein beverages, fortified snacks, plant-based diets, baked goods, and meat alternatives — aligning with key market trends, such as protein fortification, plant-based diets, weight management therapeutics, and increased fiber intake.
The portfolio’s novel ingredients also aim to help consumers adopt and maintain healthier lifestyles through its focus on nutraceuticals and sports nutrition.
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