dsm-firmenich partners with Meala to launch clean label pea protein for meat alternatives
Meala FoodTech has partnered with dsm-firmenich to launch Vertis PB Pea, a multifunctional texturizing pea protein designed for plant-based meat alternatives. Now commercially available in Europe, the ingredient enables cleaner labels and improved nutritional profiles by replacing complex binding systems.
Vertis PB Pea is produced via a patented biotechnology process and consolidates key functions — binding, gelation, and emulsification — into a single ingredient. It eliminates the need for hydrocolloids and other modified binders commonly used in meat analog formulations.
The ingredient delivers improved water retention, thermostability, and a fibrous texture across formats such as burgers, sausages, and nuggets.
Labeled as “pea protein,” the product is allergen-free and supports clean label development. Meala says the ingredient allows manufacturers to shorten ingredient lists without compromising product performance.
“The ingredient replicates the sensory experience of conventional meat while offering a streamlined, label-friendly alternative,” says Tali Feldman Sivan, chief business officer and co-founder of Meala FoodTech
Consumer demand for cleaner, more transparent labels is reshaping plant-based product development. A recent study by the EIT Food Consumer Observatory found that 67% of European consumers dislike unfamiliar ingredients, while 56% actively avoid processed foods. The data reflects growing scrutiny of ultra-processed products and mounting pressure on manufacturers to reformulate.
Vertis PB Pea was tested across multiple meat alternative applications and demonstrated consistent performance under various temperature and processing conditions. It also contributes to higher protein content in the final product, offering both functional and nutritional benefits.
The collaboration between Meala and dsm-firmenich includes distribution and strategic support. dsm-firmenich is integrating Vertis PB Pea into its existing Vertis plant protein range, supporting its rollout across Europe and laying the groundwork for future global expansion.
According to Meala, the ingredient meets a critical industry need for all-in-one solutions that simplify formulation and align with evolving consumer expectations.
Vertis PB Pea is now in production in Europe, with capacity expected to scale in line with international demand. The launch represents a step forward in transitioning to cleaner label, high-performance plant-based alternatives.