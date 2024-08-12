Majority of Brits support tax on ultra-processed and junk food, poll finds
12 Aug 2024 --- A new poll conducted by Ipsos for the health care think tank Health Foundation reveals that a “majority of UK consumers want new taxes imposed on companies that make either junk food or ultra-processed foodstuffs” to help tackle the obesity crisis.
The findings prompted calls for ministers to help people eat healthier diets by putting a sugar tax-style levy on sweets, cereals, pizzas and other products that contain high levels of fat, sugar and salt, otherwise known as HFSS foods.
Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they backed the introduction of a tax on organizations that produce foods high in sugar or salt, highlighting that “some of the revenue would be used to buy fresh fruit and vegetables for poor families.”
Ipsos found that 53% of people favored imposing a tax on companies that produce ultra-processed food, such as ham, biscuits and mass-produced bread.
They also said that some of the proceeds raised will be used to help low-income households eat better.
Only 19% of the representative sample of 2,136 UK consumers opposed taxing junk food producers, and 20% said they did not know. A larger number (24%) opposed ultra-processed food manufacturers facing taxes, while 21% did not know.
Responding to the 58% backing for taxes on makers of sugary and salty products, Adam Briggs, a senior policy fellow and public health expert at the Health Foundation, says: “The new government should be emboldened by this type of polling and understand that this [idea] is something that does enjoy broad support and is likely to lead to important health benefits. The public is basically saying, ‘It’s time for tough action.’”
Labour on obesity
Labour’s manifesto pledges on obesity — to ban the advertising of junk food to children before the 9 pm TV watershed and the sale of energy drinks to those under 16 — were not enough given the damage inflicted by the epidemic of excess weight, Briggs notes.
Obesity is costing the UK an estimated £98 billion a year, including a £6.5 billion bill for the NHS for treating illnesses linked to being overweight, such as heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes and joint problems.
Last month, following the UK elections, the country’s School Food Matters NGO called on the new policymakers in charge to do more to ensure the food and nutrition security of the nation’s children.
The soft drinks industry levy, introduced by the Conservatives in 2018, has shown that taxing unhealthy products prompts many companies to reformulate them to avoid paying the tax and thus benefits public health.
The support for taxing makers of ultra-processed foods reflects rising public concern about their impact on health, which includes a raised risk of heart problems, cancer and poor mental health.
Working with the government
Responding to Ipsos’s findings, the Food and Drink Federation says that companies should be allowed to develop healthier products rather than face taxes. This would involve removing salt, sugar and calories and adding fiber, fruit and vegetables, the FDF underscores.
“Manufacturers are committed to continuing to work with the government to tackle obesity and poor diets. How we do this hinges on how collectively we ensure that companies are investing in making food healthier,” an FDF spokesperson says.
“Rather than taxes, we believe that supporting all sizes of companies to innovate in healthier products would deliver more and at better value for money.”
Meanwhile, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson adds: “Prevention is better than cure, which is why this government will make it our mission to shift the focus of healthcare from simply treating ill-health to preventing it in the first place.”