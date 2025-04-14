UK bans all personal meat and dairy imports from EU as foot-and-mouth disease spreads
The British government is banning all travelers from bringing meat or dairy products into the country from the EU, regardless of the quantity. Failure to comply with the ban carries a potential £5,000 (US$6,600) fine. The rules intend to prevent foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), which has been spreading across Europe for the past several months.
In March, imports were banned from Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary after an infection was discovered at a zoo near Berlin in the Brandenburg province of Germany.
Travellers will no longer be able to bring cattle, sheep, goat, and pig meat, as well as dairy products, from EU countries into Great Britain for personal use, to protect the health of British livestock, the security of farmers, and the UK’s food security, the government announced.
This includes bringing items like sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats, or milk into Great Britain — regardless of whether they are packaged or whether they have been bought at duty-free.
Personal imports arriving from Northern Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, or the Isle of Man will not be subject to the restrictions.
Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner says: “This government will do whatever it takes to protect British farmers from foot-and- mouth. That is why we are further strengthening protections by introducing restrictions on personal meat and dairy imports to prevent the spread of the disease and protect Britain’s food security.”
UK deputy chief veterinary officer for International and Trade Affairs Dr. Jorge Martin-Almagro says: “Following the detection of foot-and-mouth disease in EU countries, which resulted in a rising risk of introduction into Great Britain, we have extended restrictions on the personal imports of food products that pose a risk in FMD transmission.”
“Robust contingency plans are already in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain’s food security. This biosecurity measure combined with all others we have implemented is critical to limit the risk of FMD incursion.”
“I would urge livestock keepers to continue exercising the utmost vigilance for signs of disease, ensure scrupulous biosecurity is maintained, and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
Boosting British biosecurity
In February, leading UK industry associations reaffirmed the need for government action on tightening post-Brexit biosecurity on food imports after the head of the Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA), Lucy Manzano, told MPs that the effectiveness of border controls had been consistently “overstated” by the government. Manzano also warned that lax controls have left Britain vulnerable to illegal meat imports.
Earlier this month, National Farmers Union President Tom Bradshaw said: “Outbreaks of plant or animal disease pose a significant risk to the UK’s food security, which this government has repeatedly stated is critical to national security, especially when coupled with increasing global instability and the impact that can have on the UK’s food supply.”
“Disease outbreaks are not only a threat to the national economy but the UK’s ability to trade. For example, the UK exported nearly £6 billion (US$7.9 billion) of animal and plant products in 2024, which relied on the UK’s biological security reputation.”
“As an island nation, we have a natural advantage, but this means nothing without fit-for-purpose import controls that address the needs and concerns of different sectors. The recent outbreaks of FMD — a disease that still haunts the memories of so many in our sector — across Europe are hugely worrying for British farmers, and we must do everything to prevent it from crossing the Channel. And FMD is not the only risk.”
“New breakouts of African Swine Fever and known plant diseases like Xylella and tomato brown rugose fruit virus continue to be reported across Europe. The risks are high, and new threats are emerging all the time.”