Cargill upgrades Singaporean innovation hub to bolster Asian R&D
Cargill has refurbished its innovation center in Singapore to tap into the country’s R&D ecosystem and meet the evolving market and consumer preferences in Asia’s foodservice and manufacturing sectors. The site includes experiential and lab-based facilities to drive insight-driven innovation by customers, scientists, technologists, and start-ups.
Dining out, takeaways, and food deliveries are increasingly becoming part of consumers’ everyday lives, says Cargill. This is leading to strong growth in the foodservice and HORECA sectors in the Asia Pacific regions, with the market size reaching nearly US$406.30 billion in 2024. It is expected to jump to nearly US$1.7 trillion by 2034.
“Today’s Asian consumer is increasingly adventurous yet discerning. We see great potential for our customers to grow by addressing consumer demand for new flavors, formulations, and menus, driven by trends around convenience, novelty, health, and indulgence,” says John Fering, group president, Food APAC, Cargill.
“Our upgraded Innovation Center in Singapore will deliver faster and better outcomes for customers, by co-creating products that respond to local consumer tastes and diverse competitive landscapes across the region.”
The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore are supporting Cargill’s initiative.
“The transformation of Cargill’s Innovation Centre will build deep capabilities across food science, culinary innovation, and consumer experience that advances the frontier of next-gen foods,” says Michelle Tan, VP and head of Environmental Sustainability and Agrifood at EDB.
Advancing indulgent innovations
Flavor and “elevated sensory experiences” are key factors behind Southeast Asian consumers’ purchase decisions for indulgent foods like ice creams, chocolate confectionery, and café-style beverages, Cargill’s recent consumer study in the region has revealed.
Nearly 70% of the surveyed consumers are willing to pay more for innovative flavors, while 82% value a “super-sensorial” experience.
The F&B giant’s upgraded center includes a culinary suite replicating restaurants and café settings, which will support foodservice customers in collaborating with Cargill on menu ideation and taste testing before market launch.
A quick-service restaurant-inspired modern kitchen will support culinary experimentation and rapid prototyping.
Additionally, the refurbished location will house a Chocolate Academy for gourmet chefs and culinary experts to “apply artisanal mastery to craft tantalizing, indulgent chocolate creations for both the foodservice and HORECA sectors,” notes Cargill.
The center also includes specialized laboratories for dairy, beverages, bakery, confectionery, and convenience innovations and sensory facilities for analyzing aroma, taste, texture, and mouthfeel for precise formulations.
Cargill has three other innovation centers in Asia — two in China (Shanghai and Beijing) and one in India (Gurgaon).