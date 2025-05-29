Tetra Pak unveils Dairy Hub Handbook to strengthen global dairy resilience
Tetra Pak has launched its Dairy Hub Handbook, offering an in-depth look at how the company’s model supports food security and nutrition. The guide arrives just ahead of World Milk Day on 1 June and highlights a decade of collaboration with local processors, NGOs and aid agencies to strengthen dairy value chains in developing regions.
The Dairy Hub approach links smallholder farmers with nearby processors, helping farmers gain practical training and better access to infrastructure. This boosts milk quality and cuts waste—ensuring a steady supply for processors and better incomes for farming families.
“Access to adequate food is a basic human right,” says Lars Holmquist, executive vice president at Tetra Pak. “As global populations rise, the dairy industry has an essential role to play. Our hubs contribute to the UN’s development goals by helping subsistence farms become more productive and profitable.”
Tatiana Liceti, market operations executive vice president, adds: “Milk and dairy are vital to nutrition in many countries. Strengthening ties between farmers and processors not only improves food systems but drives local economies as well.”
Since the first hub in 2011, 29 projects have supported more than 84,500 smallholder farmers. Notable outcomes include:
Kenya: With Githunguri Dairy Farmers Co-operative Society, production per cow rose 17%, and milk sales increased by 92%.
Bangladesh: In partnership with Sida and UNIDO, PRAN Dairy grew milk collection from 3,600 to 19,000 litres daily. Farmers saw a 56% income boost.
Colombia: Working with Alival, Alpina, Sida and the FAO, productivity rose 20% in Cauca Department. Over half of the 338 farms are led by indigenous or female producers, with monthly income climbing 57%.
Tetra Pak is calling for more partners to expand these hubs and build sustainable dairy systems worldwide.