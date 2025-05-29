Shifting to vegan pet food could slash livestock GHG emissions and feed millions, flags research
Conventional meat-based pet food carries an overlooked environmental footprint, substantially contributing to land use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, highlights new analysis.
The review links conventional pet diets directly to the livestock sector, which is estimated to contribute 20% of annual GHG emissions.
As the global pet population nears one billion, the study underscores that the environmental impact of feeding animals is no longer minimal.
For example, dog and cat diets are responsible for about 25-30% of the environmental toll of livestock production in the US. In Japan, one analysis finds that the diet of a medium-sized dog exceeds the environmental footprint of an average person’s diet.
“Switching pets to nutritionally sound vegan diets significantly mitigates our dogs and cats’ environmental ‘paw prints,’” says Billy Nicholles, the lead author. “It’s a huge opportunity to reduce the environmental burden of our food system.”
The review draws on 21 previous studies examining sustainability in pet nutrition. It concludes that diet, particularly the source of protein, is the most influential factor behind environmental outcomes. Additionally, animal-based ingredients are consistently linked to much larger environmental footprints.
In contrast, vegan diets adapted to meet pets’ nutritional needs show major reductions across all impact categories.
According to the study, if all dogs globally were switched to vegan diets, the resulting food energy savings would be sufficient to feed 450 million people. GHG savings from such a shift would surpass the UK’s annual output.
“This offers huge potential,” says professor Andrew Knight, co-author and veterinary expert. “Modern vegan pet foods are not only safe but often healthier. And they’re vastly more sustainable.”
The authors also highlight innovation in the sector, specifically in new technologies such as cultivated meat and precision fermentation, which are beginning to enter the pet food space.
In one such instance, London-based Meatly received UK regulatory clearance to sell cultivated meat for pet food in 2024.
“Sustainable pet food isn’t just a niche trend,” says Nicholles. “It’s a climate solution hiding in plain sight.”
The study is published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers.