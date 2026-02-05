- Industry news
Tastepoint by IFF pinpoints flavor trends predicted to shape US F&B in 2026
Key takeaways
- Tastepoint by IFF identifies 10 data-driven flavor trends set to shape US food & beverage innovation in 2026.
- Nostalgia, global inspiration, and cross-category expansion drive flavors like mandarin, cherry, pancake, cola, and tiramisu into unexpected applications.
- Sweet heat (“swicy”) and chai spice emerge as standout profiles, reflecting consumer appetite for bold, sensory-led combinations.
Tastepoint by IFF has identified ten flavors predicted to shape F&B innovation throughout 2026. The company’s flavor trend predictions reflect a vibrant mix of influences, from nostalgia-driven classics to global favorites and bold new combinations. The top ten flavors are forecast to gather pace in the US, showing up in grocery products, foodservice, restaurants, retail, and other food and drink categories over the year.
The ten flavor trends are based on data-driven market analysis, foodservice menu tracking, social listening, and changes in consumer behavior.
Flavors influencing NPD
Flavors forecast to influence what products get launched and what consumers buy include Mandarin, which has already gained momentum in juices and sparkling beverages, and is tipped to expand into cocktails, coffee, frozen novelties, salad dressings, and sauces.
Cherry is highlighted for its sweet-tart flavor, which evokes a sense of nostalgia. It is expected to feature heavily in NPD across snack bars, confectionery, and dairy applications.
Sweet corn will experience renewed interest amid trends for Mexican street corn (a popular snack also known as Elote). It is also expected to show up in a variety of new ways. The iconic flavor of cola will also expand into new categories like ice cream and bakery.
French onion soup is poised to expand into new menu applications, while limoncello flavors will meet consumer demand for authentic, premium experiences. The Italian liqueur will be seen in categories such as baked goods, and ready-to-drink teas and coffees.
Pancake is predicted to go beyond breakfast and appear in new and surprising applications like late-night snacks, while tiramisu-inspired products will make waves in categories outside of the bakery arena.
Sweet and spicy stand out
Sweet heat flavors continue to show up in new products, and the “swicy” combination of sweet and spicy blends will lead to more unexpected flavor combinations that challenge traditional profiles.
The sweet, spicy, and aromatic profile of Chai Spice is increasingly popular and well-positioned for NPD.
The Tastepoint flavor trends are designed to “ignite inspiration” in brands looking to develop novel taste profiles.
“To continue delivering product development solutions that meet consumers’ unique and changing needs, we stay attuned to industry and market trends, keeping a pulse on what’s relevant now and in the future,” says Nicole Potash, Tastepoint’s general manager.
“We hope this year’s list provides brands with valuable insights and fresh inspiration to create products that excite the senses and spark imagination.”