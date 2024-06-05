Balchem to reveal new cold-water soluble oat creamer at IFT First tradeshow
05 Jun 2024 --- Global specialty ingredient manufacturer Balchem will unveil its new VitalBlend Oat 2540 cold-water soluble oat creamer at the IFT First tradeshow in Chicago, US (July 14–17). The company will also showcase its selection of ingredients designed for brands looking for solutions that balance enjoyable sensory profiles with added nutrition benefits.
“With our expertise and cutting-edge technology, we support our customers every step of the way — from ideation through commercialization,” comments Ria Dake, senior business director at Balchem Human Nutrition and Health. “As a complete ingredient system supplier, we’re able to meet specific development needs with maximum flexibility, collaborating with our clients to craft tailored solutions while ensuring a reliable supply chain,”
“People are leading increasingly busy lives while also taking a more proactive approach to their health, driving demand for convenient and nutritious products. But creating foods and beverages that tick all the boxes is easier said than done.”
Cold-water and protein solutions
According to the company, visitors at the tradeshow can learn about Balchem’s ability to formulate beverage solutions at the “Enhancing Solubility: Innovative Cold-water Solutions for Product Development” talk hosted by Angela Yin, the company’s account manager of human nutrition and health and Tammy Thompson, its associate scientist of human nutrition and health.
At the talk, taking place on 15 July, 11:00–11:15 at the Exhibit Hall — Taste of Science — the experts will demonstrate the performance of Balchem’s portfolio, revealing “factors crucial for enhancing solubility across various applications.”
Frappuccino concepts featuring the creamer will be available at Balchem’s booth at the tradeshow at booth #4048.
The company encourages brands looking for new opportunities for co-development to discuss the incorporation of protein into beverages using the Injoy Beverage System with the Balchem team.
The proprietary system is designed to help manufacturers address formulation challenges, such as taste improvement and mouthfeel.
Balchem will also showcase its protein solutions at IFT First, including Z-Crisps — extruded collagen crisps formulated for multifunctional high-protein bars, which combine textural crispiness and skin health benefits.
It will also present MeatShure encapsulated acids that improve production opportunities, while minimizing protein extraction.
Last September, Balchem launched its plant-based powders and creamers at SupplySide West 2023. These included an oat milk-based creamer and a new range of powder and cereal ingredients.
In a recent interview with Nutrition Insight, Jessica Arnaly, senior marketing and business development manager at Balchem Human Nutrition and Health, highlighted the need for quality and science backed ingredients that go beyond on-the-go solutions, such as ready-to-drink beverages, bars and gummies.
By Milana Nikolova