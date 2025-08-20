Sweetener experts on overcoming taste challenges linked to sugar-reduced F&B
The demand for credible alternatives that deliver sweet satisfaction without the sugar is increasing as global consumers seek healthier choices, despite craving indulgence.
Food Ingredients First speaks to several leading companies operating in the sweeteners space. They examine the latest consumer trends pushing demand for sweeteners and how they can help manufacturers overcome taste challenges in their sugar-reduced F&B solutions.
Douglas Lim, VP and head of North America Business at Samyang, explains that artificial sweeteners are often perceived as unhealthy or unnatural. This leads many brands to adopt strategies that emphasize reducing sugar without artificial additives or using natural sweeteners instead.
“This trend is also evident in label preferences, where claims such as “no artificial sweeteners” and “made with natural sweeteners” influence consumer purchase decisions. As a result, the share of new product launches containing artificial sweeteners has stagnated or declined, while launches with natural sweeteners such as stevia or monk fruit — though still relatively small in overall market share — are steadily increasing,” he says.
“In line with this trend, safe alternative sweeteners like allulose are gaining more attention. Allulose works particularly well in synergy with natural high-intensity sweeteners, as these alone cannot provide sufficient bulk in food and beverage applications. Allulose serves as an excellent bulking ingredient, enabling more sugar-like composite solutions when combined with natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit extract.”
F&B manufacturers increasingly seek category-specific composite solutions that can address texture, sugar content, and flavor balance in a single application. To meet this demand, Samyang offers its Total Sugar Reduction Solution centered on its flagship specialty ingredient, Nexweet allulose, combined with high-intensity sweeteners (HIS) and dietary fiber (Fiberest).”
Samyang introduced Nexweet Blend CS 42 at IFT 2025 in July, a corn syrup alternative that can replace conventional corn syrup on a 1:1 basis and is developed for applications like caramel and sauces. “This syrup maintains the same taste, texture, and browning properties while reducing sugar content by 50% and lowering calories by up to 30%.”
Consumers seek sugar-reduced solutions
The push toward sugar reduction was highlighted in Cargill’s 2024 TrendTracker, which found that 64% of consumers across Europe are actively trying to avoid sugars, while 76% are avoiding artificial sweeteners.
“Consumers are increasingly focused on ingredient origin, label transparency, and sustainability — behaviors we group under the broader trend of ‘Mindful Eating,’ Manuj Khanna, product line manager at Cargill Food, tells us.
“In today’s health-forward food landscape, sugar reduction has moved from niche to necessity. What’s changed is not the conversation, but the consumer. A decade ago, “less is more” might have been enough. Now, consumers demand sugar reduction without compromise on taste, texture, functionality, or environmental impact.”
Cargill continues to explore various novel sweeteners, but its strongest focus is on stevia — specifically improving its taste, sustainability, and scalability. EverSweet represents the next chapter for stevia: a zero-calorie, label-friendly, nature-derived sweetener that avoids the bitter aftertaste commonly associated with earlier stevia formats.
“We’re also seeing potential in tailored blends — where stevia is used in combination with bulk sweeteners or fibers — to better balance sweetness and structure across applications. For now, stevia (especially Reb M) remains the most commercially viable and consumer-preferred option in Europe,” Khanna continues.
Avoiding bitter aftertaste
Lim explains that consumers expect reduced-sugar or sugar-free products to match the taste and texture of their full-sugar counterparts. However, challenges remain, particularly with high-intensity sweeteners, which can cause aftertaste issues and reduced body.
“Samyang addresses these issues using flavor modulators to mask undesirable notes, enhance sweetness, and boost body. The modulator is a type of flavoring agent that can change the taste perception. When combined with Fiberest, the formulation improves binding and texture, elevating the overall product quality.”
“In addition, Samyang has developed its proprietary AI-powered “3S (Smart, Simple, Successful) Sugar Reduction Solution,” unveiled at IFT 2025. This machine learning model generates optimal sugar-reduction recipes tailored to each customer’s targets for sugar reduction, cost, and sensory properties.”
It is applicable to snack bars, muffins, pectin jellies, keto ice creams, and ketchup. The system shortens R&D timelines while delivering rapid, customized solutions for diverse markets, he adds.
Masking off-notes
HTBA is tackling the reduced-sugar challenge with its advanced taste modulation platform, OptiTaste. It has developed custom-made solutions for brands that help to round out the flavor profile by masking bitterness, astringency, and off-notes commonly associated with high-intensity sweeteners.
“This means brands can cut sugar, without compromising on taste or texture. Our custom solutions help deliver the sweet experience consumers crave, without trade-offs. It’s all about smarter sweetness, better balance, and great-tasting products that don’t sacrifice flavor,” says Mauro Trevisani, general manager North America and division manager Taste Modulation Solutions at HTBA.
“Reformulating legacy products to meet clean label demands isn’t as simple as swapping one sweetener for another. Consumers increasingly want transparency, but not at the expense of taste. That’s where it gets tricky.”
“High-intensity sweeteners, such as stevia, sucralose, and aspartame, often come with bitter or metallic off-notes, and can also impact texture. We use natural taste modulators, many of which are upcycled certified, to overcome these challenges. With our portfolio of flavonoid-powered solutions, we can help brands strike the right balance between a cleaner label and a product that still delivers on taste, texture, and nostalgia.”
Stevia innovation
Adams Berzins, senior manager, sugar reduction, Ingredion, tells us how, through PureCircle by Ingredion, the company continues to innovate with stevia by cultivating next-generation varietals with optimized yields and steviol glycoside content.
“We are expanding what is possible from the stevia leaf by identifying and investing in next-generation stevia varieties, more effective processing technologies, and a deeper understanding of the over 100 steviol glycosides and the potential applications,” he says.
“We collaborate with customers to demonstrate how these tools can amplify and enhance other sweeteners in the market, including traditional corn-based and low-or no-sugar functional sweeteners like Maltitol, our Astraea allulose, and emerging technologies such as sweet proteins from Oobli.
“These efforts align with consumer demand for clean-tasting solutions, as identified in our global proprietary beverage study. The study confirms that complex sweetener combinations are key to delivering clean, sweet taste experiences. With our broad portfolio, Ingredion is well-positioned as the sugar reduction partner of choice for brands responding to shifting consumer preferences.”
Berzins adds that Ingredion is well-positioned to meet clean label formulating and the increasing demand for nutrition and weight-loss solutions with its wide portfolio of functional native starches, proteins, and fibers.
“Reformulating legacy products with newer or clean label sweeteners requires a fundamental appreciation and understanding of how consumers both see themselves and the products they love. We leverage our global consumer insights and sensory experts along with on-the-ground regional technical teams to understand, at a brand level, what target consumers are willing to accept.”
“This consumer-driven approach allows us to design solutions that match the original taste and performance — or guide customers in positioning ‘new and improved’ formulations. We also help navigate the complexities of regulatory and supply chain requirements while supporting the shift toward clean labels and products that align with consumer expectations for sustainability, ethical sourcing, and better-for-you options,” Berzins continues.
Regulatory developments
Lim also adds how regulatory developments or health guidelines are impacting formulation strategies for sweetened products.
“With the global strengthening of sugar taxes and reduced-sugar regulations, sweetener products must go beyond simply replacing sugar to meet layered demands — such as clean label compliance, exemption from ‘added sugar’ labeling, and the addition of functional benefits.”
“In North America, the share of “no added sugar” products continues to grow, making differentiated sweetener solutions a key driver of brand strategy. The FDA’s revised 2025 “Healthy” claim criteria set category-specific added sugar limits, prohibiting the use of the claim if these limits are exceeded. This is pushing many food companies to adapt their portfolios toward healthier options.”
“In Europe, High Fat, Sugar, and Sodium restrictions have been in place since 2022, limiting promotions of products classified as ‘less healthy.’ Front-of-pack labeling schemes such as Nutri-Score also form part of these policies.”
In response, Samyang provides region-specific sugar-reduction solutions that align with both regulatory requirements and consumer trends. For example, Nexweet allulose meets the exclusion criteria for ‘added sugar’ labeling, offers minimal impact on blood glucose, and has a low calorie content.
With a glycemic index of zero — meaning it is largely excreted in the urine without being metabolized — Nexweet is a compelling choice for consumers focused on diabetes management and digestive health.
Sugar taxes
Trevisani agrees that regulations are pushing the industry to rethink sugar with global targets — like the WHO’s recommendation to limit free sugar intake to under 5% of total energy — setting the tone globally.
“Meanwhile, countries like Mexico and Colombia have implemented strict front-of-pack labeling and sugar taxes, putting pressure on brands to reformulate. We see these regulatory developments as an exciting opportunity, rather than a limitation. Our approach is to stay ahead of these shifts through science-backed solutions like OptiTaste, which supports sugar reduction without compromising taste.”
“We help brands meet health-driven regulatory targets while still delivering the flavor and mouthfeel consumers expect, because staying compliant shouldn’t mean sacrificing enjoyment.”
Meanwhile, Cargill’s EverSweet recently received regulatory approval from the European Food Safety Authority and the UK Food Standards Agency, clearing the way for its commercial launch in Europe this year. “This opens up opportunities for formulators across the continent to integrate a compliant, science-backed, and eco-conscious sweetener into their portfolio,” Khanna says.
What’s coming next?
Khanna says that as technologies like precision fermentation, bioconversion, and hybrid formulation continue to evolve, products such as EverSweet are transitioning from niche ingredients to the cornerstone of modern food innovation.
“It’s enabling manufacturers not only to cut sugars — but to create new value through science-backed, sustainable formulation. The future of sugar reduction will belong to those who seamlessly blend taste, science, and sustainability.”
Lim points to gut health, noting that sweeteners that do not cause bloating or other digestive discomfort when consumed with fiber are expected to gain traction — particularly allulose, which does not cause digestive distress such as bloating or diarrhea.
“The use of AI to rapidly and accurately reflect consumer needs in sweetener development is also set to expand. Samyang is preparing an AI-driven predictive model to determine the optimal formulation of blended sweeteners, based on sweetness profiles and synergy effects between different high-intensity sweeteners. The model can quickly identify the most suitable combinations for desired sweetness characteristics,” he adds.
Berzins says Ingredion maintains a robust scouting presence to monitor emerging technologies and identify future partners that align with its vision to help brands reduce sugar and create healthier foods that taste great.
“Innovation in sweeteners is evolving to include not just new technologies, but also new ways of bringing those solutions to market. There is growing interest across the industry in sweeteners that can deliver added benefits — such as supporting metabolic and digestive health — in addition to sugar reduction.”
“These types of advancements are expected to play a key role in meeting the changing needs of today’s health-conscious consumers. Ultimately, innovation must make it easier to do business, such as accelerating development timelines, reducing time to market, and delivering enjoyable taste experiences that meet evolving consumer expectations,” he concludes.