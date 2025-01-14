Sweet swap: Honey matches sugar’s taste with fewer calories, says study
A US study has revealed that opting for honey instead of table sugar can help reduce added sugar intake and decrease calories while achieving the same sweetness. The “first-ever” study to quantify honey’s sweetness states that 0.6 tablespoon of honey provides the same sweetness intensity for 10 fewer kcal compared to one tablespoon of table sugar.
Researchers at Michigan State University measured the sweetness intensity of four honey floral varietals (clover, wildflower, alfalfa and orange blossom). They found that when added to water, honey is “1.7 times sweeter” than table sugar on an equal volume basis.
“Our study indicated that honey provides more sweetness than table sugar per calorie in a simple beverage model system and that this increased sweetness was due to honey aromas,” says study author Dr. Emily Mayhew, lead researcher and assistant professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition and Michigan State University.
“Using an aromatic sweetener like honey can be a strategy for reducing calories and added sugar without sacrificing sweetness.”
The team further wants to explore how the specific aroma compounds present in honey impact sweetness. “If we identify potent sweet-enhancing aroma compounds, these can be added to foods and beverages to support sugar reduction,” she adds.
study is published in the Journal of Food Science and funded by the National Honey Board.The
Unlocking aroma profiles
The research’s findings are particularly relevant for health-conscious consumers since they can get the same sweetness as table sugar with approximately 40% less honey. This translates to about 21% fewer calories for the same sweetness.
During the study, the team found that the aromas naturally present in honey enhanced its sweetness and the degree varied according to floral source and sweetener concentration.
The team conducted sensory evaluations among sensory panelists who were trained to use the Global Sensory Intensity Scale. They evaluated honey samples with and without nose clips to determine aromas’ impact on sweetness perceptions’ intensity.
“At a concentration that represents typical sugar-sweetened beverages, honey aromas enhanced sweetness on average by 23 – 43% depending on floral varietal (23% in wildflower, 26% in clover, 28% in alfalfa and 43% in orange blossom),” note the researchers.
Orange blossom honey emerged as the most diverse aroma profile, with 87 compounds characterized.
Enhancing sweetness potential
According to the scientists, honey stands out among sweeteners for having “distinctive intrinsic aroma profiles,” which allows consumers to select floral varietals that appeal to their personal tastes and elevate sweetness intensity to their desired preference.
They further highlight that honey’s sweetness has not been determined quantitatively despite its widespread use among consumers and product formulators.
“This study can inform appropriate honey usage levels and identify major volatiles that may enhance sweetness,” underscores the study.
Meanwhile, the authors acknowledge that future studies of honey in F&B mediums are needed to characterize the effect of food medium on the potency of sweetness enhancement from honey’s aromas.
In other honey updates, the EU has been grappling with honey authenticity concerns. A 2023 investigation found that 46% of 147 honey samples tested were likely contaminated with low-cost plant syrups. This is leading to advancements in honey testing technology and local sourcing for the ingredient.