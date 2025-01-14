Grupo Bimbo mitigates risk of cyber attacks with NanoLock Security partnership
Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company and a significant player in the snack industry, has invested in NanoLock Security technology to protect against cyber attacks and maintain the security of critical operations for food supplies.
Grupo Bimbo will ensure uninterrupted production by leveraging NanoLock Security OT cybersecurity and management solutions for industrial manufacturing and critical infrastructure.
The company recognizes the critical role the food industry plays in national resilience and, through this collaboration, is actively boosting its protection against operational risks. It manages complex and diverse industrial systems across multiple sites.
Centralized, global security policies
NanoLock has proven expertise and works with key manufacturers in APAC, the US, Israel and the EU. Grupo Bimbo’s strategy is to secure a resilient future in the food sector.
Eran Fine, co-founder and CEO of NanoLock Security, tells Food Ingredients First, “Food manufacturers are targeted because of their critical role in national supply chains and their reliance on interconnected operational technology, which introduces vulnerabilities.”
“Cybercriminals often seek financial gain through ransomware attacks, knowing that disruptions can cause significant financial and reputational harm, making companies more likely to pay to restore operations quickly. Additionally, because they are often less protected, financial cyber actors consider them easy targets.”
“Food is in many ways considered a critical infrastructure. Ensuring an uninterrupted supply is vital to maintaining market trust, avoiding financial losses and safeguarding public health. Any disruption in production can lead to shortages, delays and reputational damage, particularly in an industry where precision and continuity are essential.”
Grupo Bimbo’s exact investment amount has not been disclosed.
“Investing in NanoLock Security’s technology empowers food manufacturers to enhance operational efficiency and resilience. Managing complex OT environments with a mix of legacy and modern devices, along with third-party contractor oversight, can pose significant challenges.”
“This advanced OT cybersecurity solution strengthens visibility into OT assets, provides tools to manage third-party automation suppliers and ensures better control over production environments. By enhancing oversight and control, it helps reduce downtime, mitigate risks and ensure smooth and secure operations,” Fine adds.
Grupo Bimbo Ventures is a minority shareholder of NanoLock Security, having invested alongside Awz Ventures.
“We are excited to partner with NanoLock Security and leverage their advanced solutions to enhance food operations worldwide,” says Constantino Matouk Iriondo, VP of Global Bimbo Ventures. “This investment reflects our dedication to ensuring a safer world and we are impressed with how NanoLock’s customers from different sectors are benefiting from their unique technology and capabilities.”