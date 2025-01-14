UK at risk of cauliflower and broccoli shortage due to extreme weather conditions
UK cauliflower and broccoli producers could face production challenges due to extreme weather after the Met Office revealed England and Wales experienced their warmest Februarys on record last year, which could cause some crops to appear early.
Farmers and growers are concerned the climate challenges could lead to gaps in production and supermarket shortages. According to the Met Office, the extreme conditions show no signs of returning to previous levels.
The average temperature in England for February 2024 was 7.5°C, topping the previous record of 7.0°C set in 1990. Wales saw an average mean temperature of 6.9°C for the month, marginally ahead of 1998’s record of 6.8°C.
Mike Kendon, senior scientist at the Met Office, says: “The UK’s observations clearly show winters are getting warmer, and they are also getting wetter since as the atmosphere heats up, it has an increased capacity to hold moisture.”
Fragility of UK food system
The UK’s fruit and vegetable production and supply chains have long been a talking point, with industry concerns over their fragility not only domestically but abroad. Poor weather conditions in Spain and parts of North Africa can significantly impact the production and supply of needed imported vegetables that are out of season in the UK.
Speaking to The Guardian, Hannah Croft, an agronomist at the organic vegetable box company Riverford, said there would be difficult periods for the supply of broccoli later this spring.
“Our Spanish suppliers, who grow much of our winter broccoli, have faced setbacks due to heavy autumn rain, which caused quality issues and delayed planting for spring crops. This has pushed harvest schedules forward, meaning there’s a possibility of a gap in late spring,” she explained.
She added that UK cauliflowers have faced weather challenges, including significant rainfall in autumn, which caused some losses in early crops, while mild temperatures brought winter cauliflowers ahead of schedule.
February 2024 also saw a wetter-than-average month, with the south of England experiencing its wettest February since records began in 1836. Significant rainfall can cause losses to early crops and disruptions like slugs, which thrive in damp weather, feasting on unprotected vegetables.