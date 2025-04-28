Standing Ovation and Tetra Pak team up to boost industrial production of alternative caseins via precision fermentation
French biotechnology pioneer Standing Ovation, which specializes in the production of alternative proteins, is partnering with Tetra Pak in a strategic collaboration to optimize the industrial production of alternative caseins via precision fermentation.
After concluding an initial strategic agreement with Ajinomoto Foods Europe to develop its production capacities industrially, Standing Ovation continues to consolidate its industrial strategy by joining forces with Tetra Pak.
This partnership aims to optimize the separation and purification processes for its alternative proteins while benefiting from the most advanced technologies on the market for industrialization purposes.
Innovation and sustainability
Standing Ovation offers its patented technology and know-how in animal-free dairy proteins, while Tetra Pak is a global player in food processing and packaging solutions.
This collaboration aims to accelerate the industrialization of fermentative casein and offer the food industry sustainable, high-performance, scalable solutions.
The partnership is focused on improving protein separation and purification processes and supplying equipment and turnkey solutions adapted to Standing Ovation’s patented technology.
It will also support scale-up by designing and constructing pilot and industrial units for large-scale production of alternative caseins.
Standing Ovation will be able to structure its industrialization and accelerate the market launch of its flagship protein, Advanced Casein, hailed as a sustainable alternative to animal proteins.
Yvan Chardonnens, CEO of Standing Ovation, says: “This partnership with Tetra Pak is a major step forward in our industrial development. Their engineering and food processes expertise will enable us to optimize our production capacities and accelerate the time-to-market for our fermented casein.”
Rafael Barros, director business Stream New Food at Tetra Pak, adds, “Precision fermentation is revolutionizing the production of vital ingredients to nourish a growing population, but industrial production poses efficiency and profitability challenges.”
“At Tetra Pak, we work with our customers on the process design, upscaling, and equipment planning to support their growth objectives.”