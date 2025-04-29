IFFA 2025: ICL Food Specialties spotlights meat and alternative proteins
Functional ingredient solutions provider ICL Food Specialties will present high-quality functional ingredient systems that help solve food challenges for meat, poultry, seafood, and alternative proteins at IFFA in Frankfurt, Germany (May 3-8).
ICL's solutions tap into the trade show’s theme for 2025, “Rethinking Meat and Proteins.”
Attendees can discover solutions for challenges associated with the texture, stability, taste, and mouthfeel of meat, poultry, and seafood products. The ICL team will also highlight Rovitaris SprouTx, the company’s latest innovation for the alternative protein segment.
ICL recently launched the ingredient to address the taste and texture challenges faced by the plant-based meat and seafood industry. It is a textured soy protein without the characteristic ‘beany’ or bitter taste to help formulators create nutritious, better-tasting, and better-performing plant-based meat and seafood products.
“Rovitaris SprouTx leverages proprietary germination technology utilizing innovative textured soy proteins that are sure to inspire formulators to create a new generation of plant-based meat and seafood products that offer excellent taste, texture, and nutritional attributes compared to plant-based protein options currently in the marketplace,” says Karen Emerson, Alternative Protein, sales and business development manager for ICL.
For meat, poultry, and seafood products, ICL highlights ingredient systems to help manufacturers overcome today’s challenges, including quality improvement, texture, stability, and clean label demands. It also helps support sodium reduction and reduces costs.