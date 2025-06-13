Conflict hit South Sudan regions on the “brink of catastrophe” as famine looms, report warns
As conflict in Upper Nile, South Sudan, escalates, the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update finds that people in Nasir and Ulang counties are at risk of famine in the months ahead due to deteriorating food and nutrition conditions.
Homes have been destroyed, livelihoods disrupted, and there have been significant difficulties delivering humanitarian aid due to intense fighting over the last two months.
According to the IPC report, Nasir and Ulang counties have faced intense clashes and aerial bombardments that began in March, leading to large-scale displacement. Approximately 32,000 people are in Catastrophic (IPC Phase 5) hunger conditions in Upper Nile state, more than three times the previous projection.
The conflict increases the risk of famine in parts of South Sudan, with 7.7 million people experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity, with 2.3 million children acutely malnourished.
Catastrophic hunger
In Upper Nile state, people in 11 of the 13 counties are now facing emergency levels of hunger.
The report highlights that food insecurity in South Sudan is mainly driven by conflict and civil insecurity, which has forced people to leave their homes and disrupted markets and livelihoods.
Other factors driving the situation include the ongoing economic crisis characterized by local currency depreciation, high food prices, and eroding household purchasing power. Furthermore, climatic shocks, particularly flooding, are negatively impacting agricultural production, disrupting market functionality.
“Nutrition response has been severely affected by financial constraints. Major gaps in stocks of nutrition and medical supplies are observed in nutrition sites, and several outreach services were suspended, aggravating the severity of diseases and increasing the risk of acute malnutrition and mortality.”
In other parts of the country that haven’t been as affected by the conflict, better crop production has been linked to food classification shifting from emergency (IPC Phase 4) to crisis (IPC Phase 3). Humanitarian interventions have also contributed.
Time for action
The last time famine was confirmed in South Sudan was in 2017.
“South Sudan cannot afford to sink into conflict at this point in time. It will plunge already vulnerable communities into severe food insecurity, leading to widespread hunger as farmers will be prevented from working on their land,” says Meshack Malo, Country Representative of the FAO of the United Nations in South Sudan.
“Improvement from IPC Phase 4 to IPC Phase 3, in ten counties, is a clear testament of the dividends of peace.”
“Once again, we are seeing the devastating impact conflict has on food security in South Sudan,” adds Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Country Director and Representative for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in South Sudan.
“Conflict doesn’t just destroy homes and livelihoods, it tears communities apart, cuts off access to markets, and sends food prices spiraling upward. Long-term peace is essential, but right now, it is critical that our teams are able to access and safely distribute food to families caught in conflict in Upper Nile to bring them back from the brink and prevent famine.”
Malnutrition is also increasing among children and mothers. This comes amid a cholera outbreak with three additional counties in Upper Nile and Unity states reaching the most critical levels of malnutrition classification.