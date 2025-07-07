Solina expands into South American savory food market with New Max acquisition
Savory ingredients supplier Solina has signed an agreement to acquire New Max, a Brazilian flavor and color solutions company, expanding business into South America.
New Max provides flavoring systems and natural colorants to the local food industry and key global meat and meat processing companies in Brazil.
As the second largest beef and poultry producer, Brazil is a key market for Solina for its foodservice sector and evolving consumer demand for diverse and high-quality experiences, notes the company.
“New Max is remarkable, both in its technical capabilities and long-standing partnerships across the Brazilian food industry,” says Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina.
“We will bring our advanced R&D capabilities, culinary expertise, and global customer network to support New Max’s continued development, while gaining a robust platform to serve Solina’s international customers operating in South America.”
“With complementary solutions, a shared focus on the meat and savoury industries, and strong alignment in customer approach, this partnership will enable us to unlock new opportunities in Brazil and beyond,” says Fabio Aragão, CEO of New Max.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
Last year, Solina acquired Rich Sauces, a UK-based sauce manufacturer, as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in the European culinary solutions market.