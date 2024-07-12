Solina expands premium food solutions portfolio in Europe with Rich Sauces acquisition
12 Jul 2024 --- Solina has acquired Rich Sauces, a UK-based sauce manufacturer, as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in the European culinary solutions market.
The acquisition adds Rich Sauces’ premium sauce solutions, including classic mayonnaise, flavored mayonnaises, dressings, sauces and bouillons to the French firm’s portfolio.
Rich Sauces has supplied products in the UK, Ireland and surrounding regions for over 35 years, with 75% of its business concentrated in the foodservice sector, driven by its namesake brand and Alfee’s.
The remaining business involves private-label products for food manufacturers and retailers. Rich Sauces conducts all its operations from its Newtownards plant in Northern Ireland.
Trevor Kells and Michael Haddock, former owners, will continue to play a vital role in the post-acquisition phase. They say: “Rich Sauces focuses on quality, innovation and service. Solina is the perfect partner to enhance our solutions, and we look forward to collaborating with their foodservice entities across Europe and North America.”
Flavored sauce trends
The acquisition comes at a time when consumer trends are shifting toward diversified cold sauces. Within the condiments market, flavored mayo accounts for over 7% of overall US mayo sales and ranges from zingy French garlic to the Tex-Mex smoky tones of BBQ.
The flavored sauce market also aligns with the current consumer pivot toward salads and health-conscious diets, a demand partly fueled by the prioritization of natural ingredients over artificial additives.
In a similar business move last year, Solina acquired Jermayo, a Belgian sauce manufacturer. With the acquisition, the global food player aimed to augment its production and distribution capabilities within the savory food products sector, specifically in the Benelux region.