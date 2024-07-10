Seed Oil Free Alliance unveils food label certification amid cooking oil fraud concerns
10 Jul 2024 --- Citing growing consumer concern over the presence of refined seed oils throughout global food supply chains, the Seed Oil Free Alliance, an independent certifying body, has launched a new “Seed Oil Free Certified” standards and certification program.
“Americans who want to reduce or eliminate seed oils from their diet deserve full transparency around these ingredients,” says Seed Oil Free Alliance’s CEO Jonathan Rubin.
The aim of the new ‘Seed Oil Free Certified’ Seal is to help consumers identify foods made with healthy ingredients at the grocery store and when dining out, he underscores.
“This sends a powerful message to the entire industry that consumers demand transparency and honesty when it comes to the quality and purity of their ingredients.”
Food fraud in oils
Based on studies conducted at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and UC Davis, more than 25% of extra virgin olive oil and nearly 70% of avocado oil in the US supply chain may be mixed or diluted with low-cost refined seed oils like soybean, corn or canola oil.
According to the FDA, this food fraud is economically motivated and often evades detection. The adulterated oil is then mislabeled and sold wholesale at a high price before being packaged for consumers and restaurants.
Oil adulteration fraud may only become more common as demand for premium, healthy oils continues to grow and scarcity caused by drought and other climate-related factors leads to frequent global production shortfalls.
Last month, Food Ingredients First reported that climate change is impacting the world’s food systems, such as olive oil production. Spain halved its production and raised prices by 112% in 2022 owing to drought and extreme heat.
“When people see the ‘Seed Oil Free Certified’ Seal in the grocery aisle or at their favorite restaurant, they’ll know these products have undergone rigorous laboratory testing and audits to protect them from food fraud,” notes Corey Nelson, chief innovation officer for the Seed Oil Free Alliance.
“Through education and technology, the Seed Oil Free Alliance is creating an incentive for transparency that will help food brands align with the preferences of consumers.”
Independent lab testing
All foods bearing the “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal undergo laboratory testing to ensure they are free from all seed oils, including soybean, corn and canola oil.
Oils and refined fats including olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, butter and other refined animal fats are permitted. Any consumer-packaged goods companies or restaurants that undergo the certification process are eligible to license the trademarked “Seed Oil Free Certified” seal for display on qualifying product packages, menus, and marketing materials.
The Seed Oil Free Alliance is a third-party certifying organization that offers the world’s first “Seed Oil Free Certified” Seal for qualifying consumer packaged goods, ready-to-eat foods, food service operations and bottled cooking oil products.