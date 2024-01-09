Sainsbury’s replaces plastic mushroom punnets with cardboard alternatives
09 Jan 2024 --- Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-largest supermarket chain, plans to replace plastic mushroom punnets with cardboard alternatives. The change is claimed to be the largest single reduction of plastic use in the retailer’s history.
By the end of the month, all 13 of Sainsbury’s own-brand mushroom varieties, including popular choices like whole baby button, closed cup, organic and chestnut mushrooms, will feature the new cardboard packaging, potentially eliminating over 775 metric tons of plastic annually, equating to more than 52 million pieces of plastic.
In a statement shared with Packaging Insights, Claire Hughes, director of product and innovation at Sainsbury’s, says: “We are delighted to introduce cardboard punnets for our own-brand mushrooms. Making a collective effort with suppliers to increase recycled content and recyclability for all customers has helped achieve our biggest ever plastics removal so far.”
“We are trying to reduce plastic packaging across our own brand ranges. The initiative reflects our commitment toward a healthier and more sustainable future as we continue to look at ways to innovate our packaging and reduce and replace plastic where possible.”
The shift to cardboard punnets has already commenced, with Sainsbury’s and SO Organic mushrooms currently sold in these eco-friendly packages. The transition will extend to the supermarket’s Taste the Difference lines.
Customers can recycle the film packaging at flexible plastics recycling points available at all Sainsbury’s UK supermarkets. This move positions Sainsbury’s as the first UK retailer to implement a widespread action in recycling vegetable packing.
Sustainable food packaging
This initiative is part of a broader response to the UK government’s Autumn Statement, which includes several changes on the obligation of plastic packaging tax.
Sainsbury’s recent modifications to its packaging within the food section underscore the company’s environmental consciousness. These include removing plastic trays from tomatoes in 2020 and asparagus in 2019.
The chain has also eliminated single-use plastic lids from dairy products, ceased using black plastic in ready-to-eat meals and stopped providing loose plastic bags for produce and bakery items. Sainsbury’s was also the first UK retailer to replace plastic trays with vacuum packaging for all minced beef products.
To reduce the single-use plastic packaging in food products, activists have advocated for increasing uncut fresh fruit and vegetable offerings. The Waste and Resources Action Programme contends that plastic packaging does not necessarily extend the shelf life of uncut produce and may even contribute to increased food waste.
Green packaging for household essentials
The alternation of packaging is not limited to the food sector. Last year, Sainsbury’s announced the transition from plastic to paper packaging across its entire range of own-brand toilet paper and kitchen towels.
This year, Tesco, another UK-based grocery retailer, has also announced the discontinuation of plastic packaging for its private-label pocket tissue multi-packs, opting for recyclable paper instead. The shift is motivated by the higher likelihood of on-the-go usage leading to the pocket version’s plastic packaging contributing to environmental pollution.
The supermarket chain has also been working on its pilot program in the UK to eliminate superfluous toothpaste packaging, introducing boxless toothpaste based on consumers’ reactions to the removal of traditional cardboard boxes.
By Sichong Wang