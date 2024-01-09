“Keepin’ it Shrimple”: Plant-based shrimp innovation poised to tackle rising seafood concerns
09 Jan 2024 --- Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have formulated a plant-based shrimp concept — “Keepin’ it Shrimple” — using pea protein and lion’s mane fungi by leveraging the extrusion technique. The product is touted to be the first allergen-free plant-based shrimp product to address impending seafood shortages due to overfishing.
The innovation was part of the ProVeg APAC Food Innovation Challenge, which aims to support Asian students in developing climate-friendly and nutritious food products. The contest required them to identify target, pricing and usage occasions and provide a detailed launch plan for the product for Unilever’s The Vegetarian Butcher (TVB) brand.
The young scientists were lauded with a prize of US$3000 for their idea, which impressed the judges since it offers an allergen-free option that is still not offered in the existing US$1.2 billion global plant-based shrimp market.
Food Ingredients First sits down with the NUS student winners — Elisabeth Kay, final year life sciences; Kork Ling Hui, final year food science and technology and Duangporn (Tong), third-year data science and economics department, exploring the need for a plant-based shrimp substitute, the solution’s nutritional and texture aspects and how it can help F&B manufacturers give consumers the “actual shrimp” experience.
What inspired you to develop a plant-based shrimp over other seafood varieties?
Kay: While addressing the problem statement from TVB, our focus was on devising strategies to distinguish the brand in the competitive plant-based meats industry. Our analysis revealed that most key players in the plant-based meats sector have yet to venture into the development of plant-based seafood lines. Highlighting the absence of plant-based seafood offerings in the market becomes particularly compelling considering the widespread popularity of shrimp, a highly consumed seafood.
Additionally, the environmental impact of shrimp farming, such as bottom trawling and mangrove deforestation, raises concerns. This gap in the market paves an opportunity for TVB to introduce a plant-based seafood line, addressing both consumer preferences and environmental sustainability.
Furthermore, our research indicates that the market of plant-based seafood, especially shrimp, is substantial and experiencing rapid growth. Notably, during consultations with our mentor from TVB, we discovered that the company had already taken steps in this direction by launching some plant-based seafood products in 2023, including plant-based tuna and fish cakes. This recent move by TVB reinforces the viability and strategic relevance of our proposed product line, aligning with the evolving consumer demands and industry trends.
Can you briefly explain the technology and ingredients used to develop the product?
Ling Hui: We applied extrusion, a commonly used technique to produce plant-based foods. The process helps combine the raw materials under sufficient mechanical pressure.
The ingredients we want to highlight are — texturized pea protein due to its low allergenicity and lion’s mane, which studies have shown can improve texture and has great macro- and micronutrients. To obtain a comparable texture, we also incorporate other ingredients like konjac. Taste-wise, collaboration with flavor houses to incorporate innovative taste solutions will help our product taste like the real thing.
Product-wise, literature research helped decide what should be incorporated into the plant-based matrix. A comprehensive survey of other plant-based products helped us a lot, too.
What alt-seafood industry challenges can your product help tackle?
Kay: Our consumer survey underscores a clear demand for plant-based shrimp that not only mimics the taste of real shrimp but also replicates its distinctive texture. Criticisms directed at existing plant-based alternatives center around two primary concerns: products that are overly firm and those with a “jelly-like” consistency, often attributed to the high content of konjac jelly. Furthermore, the current offerings in the market exhibit a noticeable disparity in protein content compared to real shrimp.
In response to these challenges, our strategy involves addressing both textural and nutritional aspects. We aim to enhance the consumer experience by introducing novel textures that provide a more authentic feel, striking the right balance between firmness and tenderness.
Simultaneously, our focus on incorporating high-protein ingredients aims to bridge the gap between the protein content of our plant-based shrimp and its conventional counterpart. By tackling these critical issues, our approach is geared toward offering a plant-based shrimp that not only meets but exceeds consumer expectations in terms of taste, texture and nutritional value.
How is your product different from the other plant-based shrimps on the market?
Duangporn (Tong): Keepin’ it Shrimple stands out nutritionally from other plant-based shrimps due to our innovative use of textured pea protein instead of soy protein, making it allergen-free and appealing to a broader customer base with various dietary preferences. In the production process, we chose to integrate pea protein and lion’s mane to ensure higher protein and fiber content and lower carbohydrates and sodium compared to other plant-based shrimp alternatives available in the market.
We hope to see significant interest in our product from both plant-based and non-plant-based consumers, primarily attributed to the nutritional advantages and sustainability impact that Keepin’ it Shrimple offers. Keepin’ it Shrimple boasts a lower carbon footprint by incorporating pea protein and lion’s mane while delivering enhanced nutrition and remaining allergy-free.
Beyond the current plant-based consumer base, our goal is to attract seafood consumers by emphasizing the taste and texture of Keepin’ it Shrimple, designed to closely match the experience of consuming actual shrimp.
What are your plans for the product? Is further research needed?
Kay: Further research and trials will be required to validate the texture and taste profile of the proposed product. Additionally, considering the diverse markets into which we plan to introduce this product, customization will be key. We anticipate the need for region-specific marinades and flavors to resonate with the preferences of our target consumers in different geographical areas. This nuanced approach will enhance the product’s appeal and adaptability, ensuring a more seamless integration into various markets.
