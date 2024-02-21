Roquette rolls out new application opportunities with extension to Nutralys pea protein range
21 Feb 2024 --- Roquette has launched four multi-functional pea proteins designed to improve taste, texture and creativity in plant-based food and high-protein nutritional products.
By further expanding its Nutralys plant protein portfolio, the company is bringing a host of new and improved application opportunities to the table for food manufacturers.
The four pea protein ingredients — Nutralys Pea F853M (isolate), Nutralys H85 (hydrolysate), Nutralys T Pea 700FL (textured) and Nutralys T Pea 700M (textured) — have been specifically created to address challenges commonly encountered when developing foods and beverages with plant proteins.
Raising the bar
These latest innovations present novel format and formulation options, offering refined textures and high protein content for end products, such as nutritional bars, protein drinks, as well as plant-based meat and dairy alternatives.
“We’ve made it our mission to make life easier for food manufacturers when it comes to product development, operational output and consumer satisfaction,” says Romain Joly, global head of proteins business line.
“Through significant investment and development, we’ve found a winning formula for optimal taste, texture and techno-functionality — opening up a world of opportunity for application innovation in the plant protein market.”
Optimizing texture with high-gelling pea protein
When it comes to plant-based food consumption, 32% of consumers say they don’t want to compromise on texture. However, creating gel-like structures under heat with pea proteins can be challenging, negatively impacting the texture of finished products.
To overcome these challenges and support brands globally, Roquette offers Nutralys Pea F853M, a pea protein isolate that increases firmness and thickness thanks to its uniquely high gel strength.
Nutralys Pea F853M enables food manufacturers to explore a more diversified offering in meat alternatives and opens the door to new applications in plant-based spreads and desserts.
Finding a balance
Roquette’s first food-grade hydrolyzed pea protein — Nutralys H85 — targets those seeking to develop plant-based products packed with protein. Creating a soft bite when increasing protein content in nutritional bars is key. With Nutralys H85, snack bar manufacturers can obtain a consistent and cohesive dough and achieve a smooth texture that remains throughout the product’s shelf life.
This new ingredient can also be employed by beverage formulators to increase protein content while maintaining a low viscosity.
Whether used in bar or beverage formats, Nutralys H85 allows manufacturers to expand their product portfolios with high protein and nutritional formulations.
Unlocking easy-to-use textured proteins
Nutralys T Pea 700M and Nutralys T Pea 700FL allow manufacturers to explore new formats and textures for plant-based savory applications.
Nutralys T Pea 700M enables a firmer bite and chewiness in meat-free products and is suited to ground applications, such as lasagna or chili sin carne. Due to its minced state, the ingredient eliminates the need for shredding during the manufacturing process
Alternatively, Nutralys T Pea 700FL delivers a fibrous texture and succulent juiciness to chicken and fish alternatives. Supplied in small chunks, this ingredient can be used in meal kits and just-add-water applications.
As well as mimicking meat palatability, both ingredients make the manufacturing process more efficient, saving time, energy and labor costs.
Nutralys T Pea 700M and Nutralys T Pea 700FL are commercially available in Europe and will be launched in additional countries over the coming months.
Stepping up to the plate
Benjamin Voiry, global head of marketing for plant proteins at Roquette, says the plant-based protein market continues to grow globally yearly.
“We believe pea protein is perfectly placed to satisfy the growing appetite for delicious, sustainable and healthier plant-based foods and we are committed to helping our customers harness the full potential of peas with ease.”
“In 2021, we opened the world’s largest pea protein plant in Canada, and now we continue to invest in every step of the value chain to ensure a reliable and sustainable supply of premium pea protein that is gluten-free, non-GMO and not a major allergen — as well as being kosher- and halal-certified for added consumer appeal,” explains Voiry.
“The launch of these latest additions to our Nutralys line further underlines our commitment to driving progress in the space, leveraging unrivaled resources, extensive expertise, and co-creation capabilities to help our customers bring formulations to life and cultivate a prosperous future for all.”
Edited by Elizabeth Green