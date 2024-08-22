Rice a “perfect fit” for plant-based dairy texture and mouthfeel, says Beneo
22 Aug 2024 --- Beneo is leveraging rice starch as a plant-based texturizer in dairy substitutes, calling it a “viable clean label alternative” for modified starches. Its functional native rice starches can withstand severe processing conditions like low pH, high temperature and high shear, says Benoit Tavernier, product manager Specialty Rice Ingredients at Beneo.
The ingredients find applications in retorted sauces, dressings, soups and desserts.
“When it comes to taste and texture innovation, trends such as natural and clean label remain key as consumers continue to look for more healthy food and transparent labeling. Also, environmental decisions such as sustainable sourcing are an increasing area of focus, with 76% of consumers globally now expecting companies to be transparent about their raw material sources,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
F&B formulators are also progressing in flavor, mouthfeel and the hybrid plant-based segment by using natural, clean label ingredients such as rice and fava beans to mimic the texture of animal-based products.
“Rice is a tried and tested ingredient when it comes to texture. However, we are seeing its expanded use in dairy alternatives thanks to its clean label credentials.”
“As a plant-based texturizer, rice starch provides a creamy mouthfeel, body and stability to dairy alternatives, and thanks to the uniqueness of rice starch — which has the smallest granule size of all starches — Beneo’s Remypure rice starches are able to create soft and creamy textures and we believe that they will be a key ingredient in the further development of plant-based dairy products.”
“Marrying” consumer expectations with formulations
Getting the taste and texture of plant-based dairy alternatives on point is challenging, particularly when “marrying up” consumer expectations with what is possible regarding recipe reformulation, flags Tavernier.
“In the past, the taste of plant proteins used in such reformulations had a limiting effect on their appeal. However, thanks to increasing efforts in new product development, high-quality plant ingredients with a neutral taste and other technical benefits are available that deliver both taste and texture.”
The Beneo Technology Center has developed recipes to address these challenges with solutions that provide a smooth mouthfeel and view rice-based texturizers as a “perfect fit for plant-based dairy.”
For instance, the Nutriz range of ingredients replaces milk powder to target taste and texture issues in dairy-free chocolate and can be used as a “bulking agent” in rice-based dairy alternatives.
“The range consists of blends of dried rice syrup, rice flour and rice starch and offers producers light color, clean label and allergen-free ingredients that have a slightly sweet taste and can be labeled as rice powder in Europe,” he details.
Emerging alt-protein texturizers
Tavernier highlights that a significant majority of European consumers support the positive perception of rice as a natural, healthy and appealing ingredient, with 67% considering rice a very appealing ingredient.
“Across Europe, a high percentage of consumers also recognize rice as both sustainable and nutritious, especially in countries such as the UK (80% and 84%), Spain (86% and 88%), and Poland (76% and 89%).”
Besides rice, Beneo also leverages fava bean as an alternative protein texturizer, he reveals.
“With our fava bean production site, we are in possession of a locally grown raw material that delivers more benefits to producers than pea protein and a unique, low energy consumption texturizing technique that enables the creation of bean protein concentrate and starch-rich flour for protein-enrichment and texture improvement in (gluten-free) bakery and cereals.”
Additionally, the German company has tapped into a combination of its inulin, starch and fava bean protein ingredients to formulate a clean label, plant-based cheese with a “brittle, feta-like texture” for use in salads as well as warm and cold dishes.
Upcycling concepts
Upcycling is fast becoming a significant waste management strategy for F&B manufacturers and is also gaining traction among consumers, especially the younger generations. Upcycled product launches have grown by a CAGR of +61% from 2018-2019 to 2022-2023, indicates Innova Market Insights data.
Further, there has been a steep growth in F&B launches with upcycled ingredients, featuring a 47% average annual growth between April 2019 and March 2024, indicates the market researcher’s analysis.
Meanwhile, the market potential for upcycled ingredients continues to rise and is expected to reach US$94.6 billion by 2032, dsm-firmenich previously told Food Ingredients First. The company formulates a plant protein isolate derived from a byproduct of canola or rapeseed oil production.
Beneo is also eyeing a future interest in upcycled ingredients, Tavernier tells us.
“We already use our fava bean hulls for both food and animal feed, meaning that the crop can be fully used and completely valorized for functional ingredients. It will be very interesting to see how upcycling can be maximized over the coming years in other areas too.”
“Mix-ups” to drive innovation
Looking ahead, he expects taste and texture “mix-ups” to continue impacting F&B development as consumers seek products that offer added indulgence through innovative combinations.
“The trend toward naturalness will grow, with consumers demanding products that are both tasty and healthy, rather than compromising on one for the other.”
Additionally, he views hybrid meat as a promising area of texture innovation, offering a sustainable and cost-efficient alternative to meet the evolving preferences of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.
“We also see ingredients and technologies that will further support the growth of plant-based dairy and meat continuing to prove popular,” he concludes.
By Insha Naureen