PulPac scales industrial Dry Molded Fiber applications from coffee capsules to blister packs
24 Sep 2024 --- PulPac, PA Consulting and Optima are co-developing bespoke machinery to industrialize applications for PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber, including coffee capsules and blister packaging. The partners target cost-efficient sustainable packaging solutions at scale, underscoring the substantial market demand.
“We have proven that Dry Molded Fiber can be used for making advanced products, but turning that potential into real-world impact requires scaling production to an industrial level,” says Viktor Börjesson, chief operations officer at PulPac.
“Through this collaboration, we enable brands to adopt more sustainable practices at scale — making a tangible difference in reducing reliance on non-renewable materials and promoting a circular economy.”
Earlier this month, PulPac and PA Consulting introduced Dry Molded Fiber bottle caps as an alternative to traditional plastic caps. The innovation is currently being tested with the Bottle Collective.
“To make progress in developing products like coffee capsules and blister packs, they must be manufacturable at scale,” says Keith Thornley, commercial lead for Dry Molded Fiber Collectives at PA Consulting.
“We’re excited to work with PulPac and Optima to develop specialized machinery that will enable the high-volume production of complex Dry Molded Fiber products, driving significant advancements in the industry.”
Diversifying Dry Molded Fiber
PulPac’s previous collaborations to customize its Dry Molded Fiber include a partnership with OptiPack, a supplier of packaging prints and barrier solutions, which introduced a colored and patterned tissue tray based on the material. It also teamed up with Greece-based Matrix Pack Group to develop single-use cutlery and with Swedish coffee chain Da Matteo on fiber-based hot beverage lids.
In May, PulPac and Danish confectionery brand Lakrids By Bülow explored plastic packaging alternatives for premium sweets based on Dry Molded Fiber technology.
“As a one-stop-shop partner for fiber-based packaging, we not only bring our expertise in customized machines to this collaboration, but also our curiosity to push the boundaries of what is possible in the field of sustainable packaging,” comments Optima’s director of Fiber Solutions, Dominik Bröllochs, added.
“By integrating optimized solutions for specific Dry Molded Fiber applications, such as the right barrier, we are setting new standards for sustainable products, meeting the demand of brand owners and converters.”
By Benjamin Ferrer